4-alarm Lynn fire continues to smolder one day later; injured firefighter ‘OK’

A massive four-alarm blaze that tore through a three-family home in Lynn Saturday afternoon continued to smolder overnight into Sunday morning, occasionally flaring up as firefighters struggled to put water on burning embers buried under a pile of rubble, fire officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. at 30 Broadway, displaced seven adults and four children and sent one firefighter to Salem Hospital as a precaution after he started showing exhaustion-like symptoms, the Globe reported.

The firefighter was later released from the hospital and is “doing better,” Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said Sunday morning.