4-alarm Lynn fire continues to smolder one day later; injured firefighter ‘OK’

A massive four-alarm blaze that tore through a three-family home in Lynn Saturday afternoon continued to smolder overnight into Sunday morning, occasionally flaring up as firefighters struggled to put water on burning embers buried under a pile of rubble, fire officials said.
The fire, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. at 30 Broadway, displaced seven adults and four children and sent one firefighter to Salem Hospital as a precaution after he started showing exhaustion-like symptoms, the Globe reported.
The firefighter was later released from the hospital and is “doing better,” Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said Sunday morning.
Crews knocked the blaze down by 2:30 p.m. Saturday, but the department left a fire engine at the scene overnight as they continued to work to quell burning embers, Zukas said.
The three-story wood-frame building collapsed into the home’s basement as a result of the heavy flames, making it difficult for firefighters to get enough water on the embers, he said.
Zukas said an excavator was headed to the scene Sunday morning to pull pieces of rubble off the house.
“We’re trying to get some heavy equipment there and pull some pieces of the building off to get at some embers,” he said.
