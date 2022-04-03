Amesbury man found dead after crash into man-made pond in Lee, N.H.

A 37-year-old Amesbury man was killed early Sunday when his SUV veered off the road, slammed into two pine trees, and became submerged in a man-made pond in Lee, N.H., police said.

Lee police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle in a pond near 295 Wadleigh Road at 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found a 2018 Honda CRV submerged in a small, privately owned pond off the westbound lane of the road.

A neighbor told police they heard a loud crash around 3:15 a.m., the statement said.