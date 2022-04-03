Amesbury man found dead after crash into man-made pond in Lee, N.H.

A 37-year-old Amesbury man was killed early Sunday when his SUV veered off the road, slammed into two pine trees, and became submerged in a man-made pond in Lee, N.H., police said.
Lee police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle in a pond near 295 Wadleigh Road at 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found a 2018 Honda CRV submerged in a small, privately owned pond off the westbound lane of the road.
A neighbor told police they heard a loud crash around 3:15 a.m., the statement said.
Rescuers then found the body of Matthew Hayes in the driver’s seat of the Honda. He was the only occupant. Hayes was determined to be dead at the scene, the statement said.
An investigation found that Hayes was driving west on Wadleigh Road when his car went off the road, struck two pine trees, and landed in the pond, according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
