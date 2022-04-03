Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Dorchester

Boston firefighters battled a 4-alarm blaze at a residential building on Oakley Street in Dorchester Sunday afternoon that caused the rear porches of the building to collapse, Boston fire wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the rear and quickly struck four alarms as the flames continued to tear through the building. Just before 2 p.m. the department tweeted that the blaze had been knocked down.

The fire ripped through the first two floors of the building before traveling across the roof.