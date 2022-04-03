‘Hateful and racist’ graffiti found in Cohasset Middle School bathroom

A bathroom at Cohasset Middle School was vandalized with “hateful and racist” graffiti last week, and a full investigation is underway, Principal John Mills wrote in the school’s newsletter on Saturday.

Mills denounced the incident as “deplorable,” in the newsletter, adding “hate has no place at CMS.” He did not describe the graffiti in detail.

“We will use this as an opportunity for education, a time to remind ourselves that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion,” he wrote. “We must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment. That is the work that lies before us.”