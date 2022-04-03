Leominster holds vigil for local Marine killed in NATO training exercise

US Representative James McGovern presented the Reynolds family with an American flag that flew over the US Capitol on the day Reynolds died.

Elected officials, faith leaders, and local veterans led the ceremony with prayers, remarks, and reflections on Reynolds, who grew up in this central Massachusetts city.

LEOMINSTER — The late Marine Captain Ross Reynolds was honored at a candlelight vigil Sunday evening outside City Hall, where several hundred residents gathered to mourn the former Eagle Scout killed on March 18 in an aircraft crash during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

“Captain Reynolds’ legacy is now part of the legacy of the city of Leominster,” state Senator John Cronin said. “The choices Captain Reynolds made, to choose to join the Marines, to volunteer and become an officer, and to choose one of the most dangerous professions in the world, an Osprey pilot, is just remarkable.”

Dozens of American flags fluttered from lampposts as a cool breeze and light rain swept through downtown. Mourners gathered on the sidewalk outside City Hall and spilled out onto West Street, which police had closed to traffic.

Reynolds was one of four marines who perished in last month’s crash. The others were identified as Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.

Officials have said the four Marines were flying to Bodo, Norway, where they were due to land just before 6 p.m. on March 18 but never arrived. Their remains were recovered from the crash site south of Bodo, which is within the Arctic Circle. The crash remains under investigation. Norwegian police had reported that there was bad weather in the area on the night of the crash.

Reynolds’s remains were brought back to the United States on March 25, landing in Delaware. A plane carrying his body landed at Logan International Airport shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, where the fallen Marine’s family waited on the tarmac with Governor Charlie Baker.

Police vehicles escorted a hearse carrying Reynolds’s body to Leominster, passing sidewalks filled with residents who came out to honor him. Some waved American flags as the hearse passed, while others bowed their heads.

A public wake to honor Reynolds is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A Mass at St. Cecilia’s Church in Leominster will precede a private burial ceremony with full military honors at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon on Tuesday.

In the days following his death, Reynolds was remembered as a selfless young man who dreamed of being a military pilot. He joined the Marines on May 13, 2017, and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said. His most recent assignment was as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

An Eagle Scout in his youth, Reynolds graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University. He got married in February.

“It’s tragic,” said John Casey, 63, an Army veteran and Senior Vice Commander of American Legion Post 151 in Leominster, who knew Reynolds when he was an Eagle Scout. “It’s a really good thing to see [the town] support him because he was a great citizen of Leominster.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.