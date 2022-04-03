Memorial plaque at US Capitol honors North Adams native killed protecting “the heart of our democracy”

Evans, 41, was killed while protecting the Capitol on April 2, 2021, after a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the building, the Globe reported . The driver, Noah Green, 25, came out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police, officials said. Investigators said Green had been delusional and increasingly having suicidal thoughts.

A memorial plaque was unveiled Saturday at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., in honor of Capitol Police Officer William F. Evans, a North Adams native who was struck and killed while on duty one year earlier, according to officials and news reports.

Evans laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on April 13, 2021, according to a bipartisan resolution to honor Evans with a plaque that was passed last month by the US Senate. The measure was sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican.

The plaque honoring the 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police and member of the First Responders Unit was unveiled on Saturday, the anniversary of his death, at the dedication of the newly installed north security checkpoint, near the intersection of Delaware Avenue NE and Constitution Avenue NE, according to a statement from Klobuchar’s office and media reports.

“Officer Evans gave his life to defend our nation’s Capitol — the heart of our democracy,” Klobuchar said in the statement. “Billy Evans was a patriot and we are forever grateful for his 18 years of service on the Capitol Police force. May his legacy continue to inspire all who visit the Capitol he protected and cherished for years to come.”

Blunt said in the statement that “Evans lost his life protecting the greatest symbol of democracy in the world and all of the people who were on the Capitol grounds that tragic day.

“While there is nothing that will make up for the grief his family, loved ones, and fellow officers will shoulder for the rest of their lives, I hope this plaque lets them know that his courage and dedicated service will never be forgotten,” Blunt said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.