New Englanders show support for Sri Lanka on Boston Common

A national curfew was imposed by the Sri Lankan government Saturday to prevent protests, prompting supporters around the world to organize demonstrations Sunday, including in Australia, Canada , and France, according to reports. About 80 people showed up in Boston.

Anuja Jayasekara, one of the organizers of the protest, coordinated the Save Sri Lanka event through Facebook . He is a 29-year-old doctoral student in physics at Tufts University who was born and raised in Colombo, the commercial center of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankans and supporters from across New England held a silent protest on Boston Common Sunday afternoon to raise awareness of the ongoing economic crisis and political oppression within the South Asian country.

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is almost entirely run by his own family, and the country is in “sinking debt because of the foolish decisions taken by the government and the stubborn president,” said Jayasekara.

Members of the local Sri Lankan community gathered on Boston Common to oppose a severe economic crisis and the oppression of the Sri Lanken people. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In a little over two years, the island nation’s government has failed to respond to a foreign-currency crisis, imposed a ban on the import of fertilizer that led to food shortages, and experienced revenue shortages caused by the lowering of taxes and the decrease in tourism brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The people of Sri Lanka do not have electricity, fuel, or food, Jayasekara said. Parts of the country are experiencing power shutoffs that last more than half a day.

“They are controlling the most vulnerable parts of the country, and they are ruining it,” Jayasekara said. “We all just wanted to show our support to the Sri Lankans, who are helpless in Sri Lanka.”

Jayasekara’s family is middle class, and the standard of living has gone down for them. Sri Lanka is a developing country, so many other people were already poor, he said.

“My family is still there. My parents are there; my brothers are there. It’s hell,” he said. “If my family has decreased in standard of living drastically, then how do the poor people who survive through daily wages like handiwork live?”

Panduka Rice, a lead teacher at the Sharon Cooperative School, also showed up in support of her home country and her family members who live across Sri Lanka.

“I’m an American citizen now, but my heart is still in Sri Lanka,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, getting food imported to Sri Lanka “is impossible,” she said. The average person cannot afford to buy powdered milk and sugar, as prices have been raised anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent, she said.

“There is nothing for them,” Rice said. “Sri Lanka is a sad, sad, sad place right now.”

In Sri Lanka, protesters are being beaten, and social media activists and reporters are allegedly being abducted by the government, according to Rice and media accounts.

Rice has a 13-year-old son, Rashawn, and an 11-year-old daughter, Rhianna, and she works with children. It is the children of Sri Lanka she worries most about, she said.

“Where are these kids’ futures going to go?” Rice said. “It would be nice for the government to be condemned from the entire world because they had no right to destroy my entire country.”









Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com