Two hospitalized after group on mopeds assails car in Dorchester McDonald’s parking lot

An altercation involving a group of men on mopeds who allegedly threw rocks at the windows of a car on a busy street in Dorchester sent two of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital Saturday evening, police said.

Boston police responded to reports of a fight at the McDonald’s on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester’s Adams Village neighborhood around 7 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. She said the men “were weaving in and out of traffic on mopeds and throwing rocks at a motor vehicle.”

At least part of the fight was captured on video by patrons of a bar across the street.