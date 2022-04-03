Two hospitalized after group on mopeds assails car in Dorchester McDonald’s parking lot

An altercation involving a group of men on mopeds who allegedly threw rocks at the windows of a car on a busy street in Dorchester sent two of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital Saturday evening, police said.
Boston police responded to reports of a fight at the McDonald’s on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester’s Adams Village neighborhood around 7 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. She said the men “were weaving in and out of traffic on mopeds and throwing rocks at a motor vehicle.”
At least part of the fight was captured on video by patrons of a bar across the street.
Advertisement
Meanwhile at the McDonald’s in Dorchester pic.twitter.com/GzIEXp36Jq— Mark (@MarkJMcDonough) April 3, 2022
One video posted to Twitter appears to show a group of men cutting through the McDonald’s parking lot toward what appear to be parked dirt bikes or mopeds, when a red vehicle cuts into the lot, hitting one of the men and crashing into a metal fence.
The group immediately begins picking up rocks and hurling them at the red car’s windows before yanking the front doors open and pulling out the driver and one passenger. The driver then runs into the street, where he exchanges blows with at least one of the men.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants were hospitalized with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Tavares said, and no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.