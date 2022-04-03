Biden’s tax proposals are a step in the right direction

Now, the midterms are fast approaching, and Democrats are probably running out of time to take advantage of their majority in Congress. And after bemoaning the Trump tax cuts since they were enacted in 2017, it’s time for Democrats to actually do something about them before it’s too late.

Since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, the president and his party have tried but failed to meaningfully raise taxes on corporations or wealthy individuals. The Build Back Better bill — which, for a time, was the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda — included a minimum tax rate on corporations worth over a billion dollars, for example, and a tax increase on top income earners. But while the bill passed the House, it was ultimately torpedoed by Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia.

Earlier this week, Biden unveiled his 2023 budget. And though it’s far from perfect, it included at least three relatively modest but promising tax proposals that Congress ought to take up. The first two have been supported, in some form, by the president before. One is to raise marginal tax rates on top income earners — specifically, households making at least $400,000 — from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. The other is to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, up from the current 21 percent.

But the third tax proposal in the president’s budget is new to his agenda: a minimum tax on the ultra-rich — people who are worth $100 million or more. It’s not exactly the same kind of wealth tax that this editorial board has supported before, because it does not directly tax a person’s holdings in stocks, yachts, Rembrandts, and the like. Instead, it taxes the unrealized gains in the value of such assets at a minimum rate of 20 percent. In other words, it expands the definition of income to include unrealized earnings — or the increase in wealth — an important step to raising more revenue from the richest Americans, since they don’t generally grow their wealth through traditional incomes.

Here’s an example of the problem the proposal aims to fix: In 2007, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no federal income tax. That same year, Amazon’s stock value more than doubled. Under Biden’s tax proposal, Bezos would have owed taxes on the increase in his stock value, which dramatically grew his wealth.

Biden’s approach is more likely to pass muster in the courts than a direct tax on wealth, which some experts suggest might be deemed unconstitutional (though no court has yet ruled on that). And it’s more modest in scale than the wealth taxes proposed in the past by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. But it would still raise a significant amount of money — an estimated $360 billion over a decade, according to the White House — for what is otherwise a relatively low tax rate on the wealthiest households, many of which would still, indefensibly, be paying a lower marginal income tax rate than households that make roughly $80,000 a year.

Biden’s budget also proposes increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service, a crucial step toward raising revenue for the federal government, which loses an estimated $600 billion a year in unpaid taxes due to unreported income from rich individuals and large corporations. Boosting funding for the agency would stymie this kind of tax fraud by allowing it to better audit companies and the wealthy.

Biden’s tax proposals aren’t as ambitious as they ought to be, but they are a step in the right direction. Income and wealth inequality has been rising for decades, and the Trump tax cuts have only contributed to that growth. Imposing a minimum tax on billionaires is a bare-minimum step toward addressing today’s yawning wealth gap.

Since Biden announced his promising tax proposals, however, Manchin has decided to dump cold water on the idea of a tax on unrealized gains of the wealthiest Americans. But that doesn’t mean Democrats or the president should not continue to push for it. Back in December, Manchin supported a tax on billionaires during his negotiations with the White House on Build Back Better. And there’s no realistic way to target billionaires’ wealth without taxing their liquid assets in some form.

If Republicans win back the House, Senate, or both, that could spell the end not only of Biden’s domestic agenda, but of the government’s ability to meaningfully raise revenues for the foreseeable future as well. If Manchin is serious about deficit reduction, then it’s time for him to get serious about raising taxes. The clock is ticking.

