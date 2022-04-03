Firestone in Liberia — this is why critical race theory matters

Re “An empire of rubber and dashed dreams of Black prosperity in Liberia” (Ideas, May 27): Growing up in Akron, Ohio, we took for granted rubber as the city’s economic engine. We didn’t ask, nor were we taught, where it came from, on whose labor it was cultivated, or the human cost.
There is a lot of posturing about critical race theory. Moving past those unveiled and reductive attacks is the missed opportunity to understand economic history so often built on oppression and racism. The alternative is depth and nuance and consideration of paths not taken.
In the piece adapted from his book “Empire of Rubber: Firestone’s Scramble for Land and Power in Liberia,” history professor Gregg Mitman writes that rubber wasn’t native to Liberia, nor was Liberia Firestone’s first-choice location, and that W.E.B. Du Bois imagined an alternative, ultimately failed, path for the rubber plantation. The story Mitman tells is far more instructive and informative, though far crueler, than what little we learned in school in Akron.
Mitman’s book, as well as Paul Farmer’s “Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds: Ebola and the Ravages of History,” tells a story of Liberia, resource extraction, and human cost that we all deserve to learn. Pretending history is a simple “hail to the victors” story and attacking alternative narratives denies so much. This is an example of how complex history is and how it can be far better understood when we move beyond mythologies of pluck, industry, and inevitable success of the winners.
Jennifer Goldsmith
Brookline
The writer served as director for programs and administration for the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, under Paul Farmer’s leadership. Currently she serves as senior director focused on health equity at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and co-teaches a course on global health at Tufts University.
