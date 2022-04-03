Firestone in Liberia — this is why critical race theory matters

Re “An empire of rubber and dashed dreams of Black prosperity in Liberia” (Ideas, May 27): Growing up in Akron, Ohio, we took for granted rubber as the city’s economic engine. We didn’t ask, nor were we taught, where it came from, on whose labor it was cultivated, or the human cost.

There is a lot of posturing about critical race theory. Moving past those unveiled and reductive attacks is the missed opportunity to understand economic history so often built on oppression and racism. The alternative is depth and nuance and consideration of paths not taken.

In the piece adapted from his book “Empire of Rubber: Firestone’s Scramble for Land and Power in Liberia,” history professor Gregg Mitman writes that rubber wasn’t native to Liberia, nor was Liberia Firestone’s first-choice location, and that W.E.B. Du Bois imagined an alternative, ultimately failed, path for the rubber plantation. The story Mitman tells is far more instructive and informative, though far crueler, than what little we learned in school in Akron.