18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz becomes Miami Open’s youngest men’s champion

Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Carlos Alcaraz , the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday’s final. “I love Miami,” Alcaraz said. The melting pot city of Miami — with its massive Spanish-speaking community — loved him back, and Alcaraz said that made a big difference throughout his two-week stay. “I felt like I was home from the first minute I began playing,” Alcaraz said. He became the youngest champion in Miami Open history — Novak Djokovic was 19 when he won the tournament, then the NASDAQ-100 Open, for the first time — and picked up $1,231,245 for the victory, nearly doubling his career earnings with one check.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Colin Kaepernick has not thrown an NFL pass in more than five years, but he stepped onto the field at the University of Michigan Saturday determined to show that he can play football at the highest level. The presence of the 34-year-old Kaepernick at Michigan’s spring game came at the invitation of Coach Jim Harbaugh, who was Kaepernick’s head coach when the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. Kaepernick drew the attention of NFL scouts on Saturday, including some from nearby Detroit, and threw to undrafted wide receivers during halftime of the spring game. Greeted by cheers and boos from the crowd, Kaepernick used the 15-minute display as “a chance, an opportunity” that he has rarely had over the last few years. “I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick told WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman.

Advertisement

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thad Matta back at Butler for second stint

Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State. The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State. Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana. Now he’s going back to where it all started for him. Matta is replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired Friday after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14 ... Auburn center Walker Kessler, who was chosen the nation’s top defensive player, plans to enter the NBA draft. The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer announced his decision on social media. Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and ranked second nationally with 4.6 blocked shots per game. The sophomore helped lead Auburn to the program’s first No. 1 ranking and a regular-season Southeastern Conference title in his lone season with the Tigers. Kessler is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Ricketts family against Chelsea playing in European Super League

The owners of theCubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League. The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future, describing it as a “list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting” the club that has been put up for sale by its billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich. Concerns have been raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts’ candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs’ chairman.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Kenyan breaks women’s record at Paris marathon

Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race. Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 2:20:55 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017. Fantu Jimma of Ethiopia was second, more than three minutes behind Jeptum. American runner Lindsay Flanagan, who was seventh in the 2019 Chicago marathon, finished 10th in 2:26:54, a personal best. In the men’s race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07 ... Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel came out of a four-man sprint to win the Tour of Flanders cobbled classic for the second time... Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the host Buffalo Sabres. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019.

Advertisement



