For 2022, it’s a return to normal, but also a new era on high school baseball diamonds

Back for the first time since 2019 are late-March practices, 20-game schedules and out-of-league games. Gone are pods, masks, spectator limits and temperature checks.

Like a good wedding rhyme, the 2022 high school baseball season will offer a mix of old and new.

But there are several new elements at play this spring: Elimination of the Super 8, the first statewide tournament, and the introduction of power rankings, which are accompanied by concerns about strength of schedule and margin of victory.

The Globe talked to more than a dozen coaches to gather their thoughts heading into the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Margin of victory: Already a point of contention in other sports, the question remains how much the 5-run delineation will factor into coaches’ in-game management.

Will a team winning by four runs in the seventh inning try to bunt a runner into scoring position to generate that fifth run? If a young reliever comes in with a 7-run lead and surrenders a couple of hits, will he have a shorter hook?

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s going to be interesting to see how teams adapt to it,” Duxbury coach Brandon Josselyn said. “Normally, if you’re up by five runs, and we’re talking about bunt defense, you might not be trying to get that lead runner out. I do wonder if you’re going to see some guys not playing their defense back. You might see some of that.”

Braintree coach Bill O’Connell wishes MOV wasn’t a consideration.

“I would love to get that out of the equation,” he said, while admitting he’ll have to include it in his decision-making. “I’d be naive if I didn’t think we should consider it and factor it in, but I don’t want it to be a part of the game. I don’t want it to make a big impact.”

Advertisement

Other coaches plan to ignore it entirely.

“I’m not going to coach to it at all,” Chelmsford’s Lou DiStasi said. “I just think it’s ethically and morally wrong. I care about wins and losses. I don’t care about beating a team by five.”

Power rankings: While margin of victory is the most controversial aspect of the power rankings, the biggest impact can be felt in how teams constructed their schedules.

With strength of schedule being a vital component of the formula, the Dual County League reduced its number of league games so division opponents meet only once instead of twice.

“That’s a direct result of the power rankings system to let teams go get nonleague games,” Lincoln-Sudbury coach Matt Wentworth said.

Since a loss to a strong team can help a team’s ranking, there’s more incentive to build the toughest schedule possible. BC High coach Steve Healy said he fielded more calls than usual from teams looking to put the Eagles on their calendar, including teams in Division 5.

“There were a lot of teams that said, ‘We’d like a shot at you guys,” he said.

Plymouth North coach Dwayne Follette said he “upgraded” his nonleague schedule, adding Braintree. L-S added Austin Prep to its schedule, North Andover put BC High on its slate, and Division 3 Medfield added a game against Xaverian.

“I decided it would make more sense to try a Xaverian, who is a powerhouse, and if we lose or split, I don’t think that will work against us because of the power rankings,” Medfield coach David Worthley said.

Advertisement

While teams that finish .500 or better will still earn an automatic bid, there’s now less pressure to reach that threshold if their schedule is strong enough to lift them into the top 32 in each division.

“Part of my marching orders, as recently as last year, was you’d better win at least half your games,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “Now that the MIAA has emphasized strength of schedule, if I wind up 8-12 rather than 12-8, I’m still in. I can use the season to find out about my guys. Before, I’ve always balanced that with getting at least 10 wins.”

Statewide tournament: Most coaches queried are excited about the switch to a statewide format, but can see where certain long-distance matchups might become headaches.

“I understand both sides,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “For us, it’s pretty good. The kids get a little bit more of an idea of what a state tournament is.”

Teams will be less likely to face familiar league opponents in early rounds. Last year, L-S found itself playing Waltham in the first round, despite having already faced the Hawks four times in the regular season.

“I love it, I think it’s great,” Wentworth said of the statewide shift. “I understand the people who are opposed to traveling really far for their first game and that might lead to fans not being able to travel. I also think it leads to potential big matchups later with lots of fans.”

Advertisement

Added Central Catholic coach John Sexton, “I think it’s a positive. I can remember several years in the old [Division 1] North section where you got the quarterfinals and three of those four games would be Merrimack Valley Conference matchups. I’ve heard the travel argument, but I like the variety.”

Not every coach is sold on variety being a net positive, however.

“I’d rather play who we know than the unknown,” Wellesley coach Rob Kane said.

Traditional schedule: Like pulling on an old pair of jeans, there’s something comforting about the return of a normal spring.

“I think, big picture-wise, it’s a sign we’re moving in the right direction from a pandemic,” Josselyn said. “Baseball-wise, it’s some normalcy and gives kids the same high school experience previous kids have had.”

After a condensed 2021 season that began a month late and extended into early July, returning to a regular season that wraps up around Memorial Day and a postseason slated to finish on June 18 is a welcome sight.

“It’s definitely better to have a fuller season, a longer season,” Catholic Memorial coach Hal Carey said. “It’s nice to have guys for the full three months.”

The one downside to starting in mid-March is the return of fickle early-spring weather.

“I’ll take going out in the cold weather if I’m playing 20 games,” Healy said. “It’s more opportunity for the kids to play and get better.”

Advertisement

Even if the weather hasn’t been as amenable this spring, coaches are happy to avoid a postseason that lasted a month after their seniors graduate and a preseason that arrived on the heels of football.

“Last year we played our final football game on a Friday and started baseball on Monday,” Sexton said. “I think we only had one and a half weeks of preseason. The extra time this year is certainly appreciated. You can stretch your pitching staff out. If you have position battles you have a little more time to kind of take care of those things.”

But the feeling of an extended preseason wasn’t universal. Several coaches were able to take advantage of the temporary lifting of the out-of-season coaching rule last year.

“We really took advantage,” Austin Prep coach JP Pollard said. “We functioned as closely to a college program as we could. Guys got great experience in the fall and winter.”

Super 8 farewell: If there’s one thing coaches can galvanize around, it’s lamenting the loss of the Super 8.

“I’m very disappointed,” Follette said. “I loved it. But if they stopped it in hockey, I can’t feel bad for us in baseball.”

In an ode to the Super 8, Braintree will host a Super 8 Classic on April 23 featuring five previous champs (Newton North, St. John’s Shrewsbury, Franklin, Andover and Braintree) as well as St. John’s Prep, which had the most appearances.

“We think it will be a great day of baseball and a little tribute to an unbelievable tournament that was,” O’Connell said. “It’s a celebration of the whole tournament.”

Games to Watch

Monday, No. 7 BC High at No. 9 Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30 p.m. — Both Division 1 contenders are geared up for successful seasons as they enter this nonconference showdown in the opener for both teams.

Wednesday, No. 12 Medfield at No. 1 Xaverian, 4 p.m. — The reigning Division 1 state champion Hawks host the reigning Division 3 state finalist Warriors in an intriguing nonconference matchup in Westwood.

Friday, No. 14 Catholic Memorial at No. 5 Central Catholic, 4 p.m. — The Knights will be a factor in the Catholic Conference and challenge themselves with a trip to Lawrence for a nonconference showdown against a talented Raiders team.

Friday, No. 2 Austin Prep at No. 8 St. Mary’s. 4 p.m. — The two best in the Catholic Central square off at Fraser Field in a potential pitching matchup between Prep’s Evan Blanco and Aiven Cabral of St. Mary’s.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this report.