Denver coach David Carle’s journey started with heartbreak, but he’s back on the brink of glory

But in that phone call, Bob Carle told Gwozdecky that during NHL Draft medical testing, David had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart that can lead to sudden death, especially in athletes.

Bob Carle was on the other end of the line. Gwozdecky, then the coach of Denver’s men’s hockey program, knew him well. Carle’s older son, Matt, was integral to the team’s 2004 and 2005 national titles, and won the 2006 Hobey Baker Award, college hockey’s highest honor. In 2008, Matt’s younger brother, David, was set to follow in his footsteps.

One summer day in 2008, George Gwozdecky received a surprising phone call from the father of one of his most promising recruits.

The promising hockey career of 18-year-old David Carle was over. But only on the ice, if Gwozdecky had anything to say about it.

“As soon as I heard that he wouldn’t be able to play, we got together as a staff,” said Gwozdecky. “We met, and all of us were in agreement with what we needed to do.”

What they needed to do was to honor Carle’s full scholarship by naming him a student assistant.

“A puck-pusher,” Gwozdecky called it.

Carle’s playing career might have ended, but his coaching career had just begun.

The now 32-year-old Carle is bringing his Pioneers to TD Garden this week for the NCAA Frozen Four for the second time in four years as head coach of that Denver program. His team made it through the gantlet that is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, winning the regular-season title after going 29-9-1 and 18-6-0 in conference play. That’s no small feat, given that five teams from the eight-school league made the NCAA postseason. Denver then came from behind twice in the NCAA regionals, defeating UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth by a goal each to make it to Boston.

“The efforts in either game were not easy, both tied going into the third period,” Carle said last week. “We stuck with our game plan and found a way to execute and to get two hard-fought, one-goal games.”

And although he sounds like a seasoned head coach now, it was not a given that his path set out by the Pioneers staff in 2008 would lead to him coaching his alma mater.

“At that point, there was no plan for him to be a student coach,” said Gwozdecky. “It was more a student assistant, someone to push the pucks around. It would have been really difficult to take a freshman and stick him in a place where he was coaching his peers. We thought maybe he could evolve into a coach, but we weren’t sure.”

During his first year at Denver, Carle’s coaching future was far from evident. He quietly ran through drills, helped on the ice — that “puck-pusher” role Gwozdecky initially offered.

”That second year, the interest in coaching started to blossom,” said Gwozdecky. “He started to feel comfortable sitting in staff meetings, discussing opponents and recruiting. He became intrigued and he started to enjoy it. And he became someone I wanted to get input from.”

By his senior year, Carle was a key part of the coaching staff. Post-graduation, he landed on the staff of the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers.

Months later, in mid-2013, Jim Montgomery took over as Denver’s head coach. Months into his tenure, he brought Carle back to campus as an assistant. When Montgomery left for the NHL in 2018, Carle was tabbed as his replacement, making him then the youngest head coach in Division I men’s hockey history.

”David’s ability to teach, communicate and connect with people, adapt in-game and feel for the locker room at a high level is what made him ready to be an excellent head coach,” said Montgomery, now an assistant with the St. Louis Blues.

Gwozdecky says Carle’s level-headedness has keyed his quick success.

”It takes a long time for him to get to a boiling point,” said Gwozdecky. “He doesn’t have a lot of knee-jerk reactions.”

That personality helped the Pioneers rebound from a disappointing 2020-21 season, the first time since 2006-07 that they had not made the NCAA Tournament. Instead of getting mad, Carle and his team put it behind them and built a foundation for success this season. It worked — and now Denver is two wins away from their ninth national title.

”We’ve actually been able to build that foundation this year,” Carle said, “and it’s led to the successes that this team’s been able to have.”