EMass baseball: Xaverian’s Matt Brinker headlines Players to Watch

Aiven Cabral, St. Mary’s — With a fastball in the low to mid-90s, the Northeastern-bound senior righthander dominated last year, allowing five runs in 64 innings with 106 strikeouts for the Division 2 state champion Spartans.

Matt Brinker, Xaverian — Last year’s Catholic Conference MVP helped the Hawks capture the Division 1 state title, hitting .390 with a .569 on-base percentage. Headed to Northeastern, the senior catcher will anchor the Xaverian lineup again.

Evan Blanco, Austin Prep — The Virginia-bound lefthander dazzled in limited work (24 innings) last spring, allowing no earned runs with 44 strikeouts behind a low-90s fastball.

Trevor Crosby, North Andover — The UMass Lowell-bound infielder hit .313 with 14 runs and 13 RBIs as a junior. With power to all fields, Crosby is poised for a breakout senior season on a talented Scarlet Knights team.

Advertisement

Aidan Driscoll, St. John’s Prep — A transfer from Austin Prep, the sophomore catcher will provide an impact bat in the middle of Dan Letarte’s lineup. Driscoll is committed to Maryland.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Jack Goodman, Medfield — The 6-foot-1-inch shortstop headed to Pepperdine returns after leading Warriors to the Division 3 state final with a .420 batting average and nine extra-base hits. Goodman was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

Jordan Gorham, Braintree — A starter since his freshman year at shortstop, Gorham has elite speed and strong defensive skills. He hit .314 last year and also posted a 1.78 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Jacob Jette, Franklin — A UMass Lowell commit, the senior lefthander relies on pinpoint control and a swooping curveball. He will be the ace of the Panthers staff.

Zach Kent, Wakefield — The senior shortstop is the reigning Middlesex League MVP after recording a .447/.543/. 807 slash line with 15 stolen bases. The four-year starter is committed to Wagner.

Advertisement

Thomas Rogers, Lincoln-Sudbury — The 6-foot-6-inch righthander throws in the mid 90s and will return to the mound for the first time since 2019 after dealing with injuries. Committed to Maryland, Rogers is garnering interest from pro scouts.

Charlie Walker, Milton — The senior righthander will play at Northeastern, but he’ll first headline a stellar Wildcats pitching staff. Walker was the Bay State Conference MVP last year after going 9-0 with a 1.20 ERA.