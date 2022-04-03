Hot-shooting Celtics dominate wire-to-wire, blow out Wizards

Jaylen Brown had 32 points on 12 for 17 shooting, along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Jayson Tatum added 22 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds for Boston (49-30). The Celtics, who made 61.5 percent of their shots and 52.3 percent of their 3-pointers, also received significant contributions from their bench.

On Sunday, for one game at least, the Celtics did just that, pummeling the Wizards in the TD Garden regular-season finale, 144-102.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had some concerns this week that his team was not as crisp and locked in as it needed to be with the playoffs approaching. He was hopeful that his group could get back to playing the complete, dominant games that defined its climb toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Grant Williams, who had been mired in a month-long shooting slump, went 4 of 5 from three and scored 16 points, while Derrick White had 17 points and Payton Pritchard added 14.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics defense has taken a step back since center Robert Williams suffered a knee injury last week. And in the first half, while Boston scored at will, the defense was hardly fearsome. The Wizards shot better than 50 percent from the field and rarely faced playoff-level resistance.

But Boston’s intensity was turned up a notch in the third quarter, when it held Washington to 20 points and opened up a commanding 104-79 lead. The potent offense, meanwhile, was visible throughout.

Brown had another strong start, drilling three 3-pointers and scoring Boston’s first 11 points of the game. Washington’s defense is never good, but in this game it appeared especially poor. The Wizards played with the intensity of a team that knows the season will be over soon, and that the playoffs are not in their future.

When the Celtics wanted to get to the rim for easy chances, they did, with Brown leading the way. And with a few quick passes they often lined up wide open 3-pointers that they had little trouble converting.

Advertisement

Boston will now close the regular season with a three-game road trip against the Bulls, Bucks, and Grizzlies, three teams that are guaranteed to be in the playoffs. While Udoka was surely pleased to see his team return to its punishing ways Sunday, there will also be value in getting more substantial tests before the most important games begin.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.