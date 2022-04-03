Padres add more starting pitching by acquiring Sean Manaea from the A’s

San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league righthander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.

The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring lefthander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Hours after the trade was announced, Manaea made his first start for the Padres — against the A’s. He had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, so he put on a new Padres uniform and took on the Athletics, giving up one run and six hits in 3⅔ innings.

Still wearing a green glove, Manaea smiled as he faced his former teammates, and visited with them from outside the Oakland dugout.

The trade also reunited Manaea with manager Bob Melvin, who left the A’s after last season and took over the Padres.

Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.

Manaea is 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 641 strikeouts in 129 career games, including 128 starts, in six seasons. He agreed to a $9.75 million, one-year contract last month, avoiding arbitration.

The addition of Manaea could lead to another move for San Diego, which was already flush with starting pitching before the trade with Oakland.

The A’s are rebuilding after going 86-76 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Righthander Chris Bassitt, slugging first baseman Matt Olson, and third baseman Matt Chapman were traded last month.

Martinez played for Double A San Antonio and Triple A El Paso last year, going 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 games, 22 starts. The righthander finished with 122 strikeouts in 125 innings.

Martinez, 25, missed the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

Mets, Yankees make deal

New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending righthander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for lefthander Joely Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old Castro had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70⅓ innings. He’ll make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration.

Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Angels in free agency.

The 30-year-old Rodriguez was traded from Texas to the Yankees last season and combined to post a 4.66 ERA in 52 appearances. He was sharp for New York down the stretch, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games after the trade. He’s owed $2 million this season.

The deal is the 18th between the franchises and only the third since 2005. The Yankees acquired righthander Gonzalez Germen from the Mets for cash in December 2014, and they also got outfielder L.J. Mazzilli from the Mets for outfielder Kendall Coleman in April 2018.

In another deal Sunday, the White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Blue Jays for Zack Collins in a trade of reserve catchers.

McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year.

The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 games, all with the Blue Jays.

Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, 4 homers, and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.

Justin Verlander good to go

Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched five solid innings in his final spring training tune-up Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla., and pronounced himself healthy and ready to start the season.

His next start is set to come in the third game of the year, next Saturday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m happy to get through it healthy, but I still have some stuff to work on,” Verlander said. “I’m looking at it two different ways. Definitely pleased with the health part, though.”

The two-time Cy Young winner hasn't pitched in the regular season since July 2020 — after making his first start in the pandemic-delayed year, he had Tommy John surgery.

Verlander made four starts this spring, allowing two runs in 13⅔ innings while striking out 15 and walking four. He hadn’t permitted a run until Washington scored twice against him Sunday — both scored on a single by Cesar Hernandez in the fifth as Verlander approached his pitch count target of 75.

Verlander lamented inconsistent timing within his mechanics after allowing six hits. He also struck out five, including Nationals star Juan Soto twice.

Astros manager Dusty Baker thought Verlander tired in the fifth. But overall, Baker said the 39-year-old righty's spring went as well as he could have hoped.

“Just to see him healthy and see him have that same desire to succeed, it went great,” Baker said.

No room for Akiyama

The Reds informed Shogo Akiyama that he would not make the Opening Day roster, leaving him to decide whether he’ll go down to Triple A or become a free agent.

A productive player for nearly a decade in Japan, the outfielder wasn’t able to duplicate that success in two seasons with Cincinnati. He turns 34 later this month.

The lefthanded hitter batted .224 overall with no home runs and 21 RBIs in 142 games for the Reds. He hit .204 last year and was slowed by hamstring injuries.

In Japan, he was a career .304 hitter in nine seasons and hit at least 20 homers in his last three years.

Akiyama can accept assignment to Triple A Louisville or try free agency once the paper transaction is completed by Opening Day. Akiyama will have seven days to decide.