Spring Training Report

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rafael Devers shows off his golf swing

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated April 3, 2022, 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers (left) muscled out a three-run homer to put the Sox up, 5-1, in the second inning on Sunday.Steve Helber/Associated Press

Score: Red Sox 6, Atlanta 3

Record: 10-7

Breakdown: Nick Pivetta stumbled initially, allowing a homer, walk, and single with one out in the first. But the righthander recovered his fastball command, pairing 92-94 mph heaters with a solid curve and an excellent slider to hold Atlanta’s deep lineup in what he called an “ideal spring training outing.” He pitched five innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six. The Sox put up a five-spot in the second inning, with Jackie Bradley Jr. hitting a two-run homer and Rafael Devers somehow connecting with a curveball just above the dirt for a three-run homer to right, his sixth of the spring. “I swing at everything,” said Devers, who added that he’s never been golfing.

Next: The Sox will travel across Fort Myers to play the Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox. The game will be carried on WEEI 850 AM.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

