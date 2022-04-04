A Bach keyboard landmark, scaled to his time and ours

The composer in fact described this extraordinary compendium of 24 Preludes and Fugues in each of the 12 major and minor keys as being “for the use and profit of the musical youth desirous of learning as well as the pastime of those already skilled in this study.” In other words, this was music to be studied or to be savored in private. He also likely would have assumed that this studying and savoring might take place nearby in his own time, not across the world over the centuries.

Bach would have been amazed by Saturday night’s performance of Book 1 from his own “Well-Tempered Clavier.” Not per se by the level of performance (which was very high) or the available modes of delivery (which included live streaming from Calderwood Studio at GBH). No, Bach would have been astounded by the simple fact that this music was being performed before a large public audience some 300 years after it was written.

Pianist Jeremy Denk’s masterful Celebrity Series performance of the complete Book 1 on Saturday night gathered much of its magnetism from his devotion to the work as a pinnacle of Western music and at the same time his approach to it as essentially still scaled to what Bach had in mind — music for private study, private performance, private listening, private worlds of mind and heart.

Denk’s account lacked for nothing by way of virtuosity of execution, but that technical prowess never felt like the point. This was a deeply personal engagement with Bach’s art animated from the inside. While touching on a vast range of moods, colors, and characteristics, Denk’s Bach across the length of the recital was unified by its richness of inner life. One had the feeling less of attending a performance than of listening in on a pianist playing, in the best sense, for himself.

Along the way, there was no shortage of memorable moments: for instance, the mysterious searching quality of Denk’s C-sharp Minor Fugue; the hushed delicacy of his E-flat Minor Prelude; the fantasy and inwardness of the E-Major Prelude and the sheer marcato brilliance of its accompanying Fugue; the lilting lyricism of the A-flat Major Fugue; and the landscapes of sadness and profundity he found within the B-flat Minor Prelude.

At the end of the full chromatic journey, Bach’s final B Minor Fugue tends to leave the listener with a sense of completion but not quite yet a sense of renewal — as in those bleak stretches of late-winter when the mind knows spring will come but the soul is less certain. How wonderful would it be, I thought, if Denk chose to round the circle by returning to the opening C-Major Prelude one more time as an encore. And happily, that’s exactly what he did.

The return to the opening C-Major, offered here in the spirit of a gift, proved to be just the balm that was needed — and more than that. After the ear’s harmonic travels so far afield, this Prelude felt entirely different than it had at the outset, as if the key of C-Major itself had been re-established, re-earned, re-enchanted. T. S. Eliot’s famous lines from “Four Quartets” felt both unavoidable and true: “And the end of all our exploring/ Will be to arrive where we started/ And know the place for the first time.”

JEREMY DENK, piano

At: Celebrity Series of Boston, Calderwood Studio at GBH

Saturday night. Streaming online until April 8, www.celebrityseries.org.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.