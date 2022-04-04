A booty-shaking blast from LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner

That apparently holds true even when the group isn’t touring. Having shaken off nearly two years of pandemic lockdown with an extended residency in its native New York and a “Saturday Night Live” appearance, LCD Soundsystem still isn’t quite ready to hit the road in earnest, but the band booked eight shows in Philadelphia and Boston to scratch the itch. Sunday night showcased an ensemble with few signs of rust, whether from inaction or obsolescence.

Eleven years and one day before kicking off a four-night stand at Roadrunner, LCD Soundsystem played its final show ever. There was a big to-do about it; the lauded electronic indie band sold out Madison Square Garden and played for more than three hours, and both a documentary and a five-record live album were released to commemorate the event. Half a decade later, they were headlining Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo and releasing new music. LCD Soundsystem, it seems, doesn’t much care for inaction.

Much of the credit for that goes to drummer Pat Mahoney. While frontman James Murphy is, by and large, himself LCD Soundsystem — he plays the lion’s share of the instruments on the albums — Mahoney’s importance to the eight-piece band’s live attack was underlined by his sweetheart placement onstage, right up front and directly on Murphy’s left-hand side. The drum snap of “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” “You Wanted a Hit,” and others was sharp and hard, locked into relentless beats that both augmented the synthesizers buzzing their way through the songs and provided a tactile counterpoint to them.

James Murphy and LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner. Ben Stas/Noise Floor

As a result, songs like “Tonite” (with its twitchy, one-note synth line) and the fluttering “Home” flew though the space carved out long ago by Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder in “I Feel Love,” keyboards flickering across the matrix to generate pleasure both cerebral and corporeal. “Home” was also dense like “Speaking in Tongues”-era Talking Heads, as was the opening “Get Innocuous!,” where Murphy’s cowbell clonk added polyrhythmic layers amid the shuddering electronic thump and echoed synth-trumpet blats.

The curious distance that characterized David Byrne’s stage persona also seemed to inform Murphy’s performance. The singer moved like an introvert reluctantly coming into his body, all big, enthusiastic moves delivered with confidence but little comfort. He delivered “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” like the grand, dour, Bowie-esque glam lament it was, shrieked on the harsh, electronically buzzing “Thrills,” and got worked up with little provocation for the agitated “Movement.” And with the octave bassline, chewy guitar rings, and clattering piano all stacking up in the closing “All My Friends,” he and the song built and built in intensity until all that was left was for LCD Soundsystem to do it again for three more nights.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

At Roadrunner, Sunday. Repeats Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

