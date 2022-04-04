‘The Just and the Blind’ looks at Black boyhood through a father’s eyes

The germ of the work sprouted after Joseph’s son got his driver’s license at age 16. Joseph and Roumain, both Black men and sons of Haitian immigrants, are now themselves fathers of Black sons (Joseph’s son is now in college, Roumain’s a preteen). Memories of Joseph’s boyhood and fear for his own son’s life collide in the several spoken-word vignettes that anchor the program.

“The Just and the Blind” could be most simply described as a “multimedia performance,” a phrase that’s both soulless and bland. “The Just and the Blind” is neither. On Friday evening, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph and composer-musician Daniel Bernard Roumain’s Carnegie Hall-commissioned piece united several art forms at the Emerson Paramount Center in an experience brimming with vitality. Joseph’s powerful poetry and Roumain’s original instrumental music formed the core, but the program also starred song, street dance, visual art, and a talk back with the audience to unpack it all afterward. Very few people left their seats after the house lights came up.

“My boy is in line to officially enter his prime suspect years,” the poet declared on stage in rhythmically punchy verse that stretched out in the liminal space between the pulpit and the cipher. “People say ‘the talk’ like that [expletive] happens just once . . . like my memory’s been erased and my Internet is broken, like I can’t read today’s martyred name.”

In one chilling sequence, he ruminated on a sudden fear that descended on him when he ran into a squad of Black teenage boys while walking alone at night: “a grown man afraid of the shadow of his youth.” Soon after, he mixed laughter with tears: “17 reasons why I smoke weed!” he joyfully announced and ran down his list. Roumain strummed his violin like an electric guitar until coming to a screeching halt, leaving silence for the poet to continue with “three reasons why my son’s car should NOT smell like weed . . . ,” as Joseph looked in horror at seeing his own teenage feelings of invincibility reflected in his son. “A DUI at 16 is a waste of a crime/you didn’t get temporarily rich, and you didn’t free your people/how you lose the right to drive before you get the right to vote?”

Whether playing gospel-inflected stylings on the piano at the rear of the stage or conjuring atmospheric electric violin soundscapes with an array of effects pedals, Roumain’s music melded seamlessly with Joseph’s words and the numerous visuals projected on a large screen. There were animations by Xia Gordon, photographs by Brittsense, grainy archival footage of Black Panther rallies assembled by Yoram Savion and Benjamin Tarquin. The queenly jazz singer Debo Ray (perhaps best known for her work with Terri Lyne Carrington) and the mesmerizing flexin’ dancer KingHavoc also contributed their talents to the evening: she, taking songs by Joseph based on famous letters from prison and infusing them with melismatic lightning; and he, contorting his body into flowing freestyles inspired by Joseph’s words as the poet performed.

The easiest possible improvement would be making the show’s busiest moments less so. I wanted to give everything my full attention; everything deserved full attention. But a few times, I wasn’t sure where to turn my eyes and ears — to watch the dancer, or the film? The sound balance was mostly even-handed, but in one of the later vignettes Joseph was hard to hear over Roumain’s amplified violin, and microphone noise interrupted a few passionate passages. And make no mistake: The words were the star. The poems are available in a printed anthology, but there’s a world of difference between reading them on a page and hearing Joseph unspool the stories live. Think of the difference between reading a recipe and actually eating the meal, and you’ll get the picture.

Hopefully an album is forthcoming, one that will include Debo Ray. Failing that, a repeat performance or five. As one woman commented during the talk back, less than 24 hours between shows doesn’t leave a lot of time to convince your friends to buy tickets.

THE JUST AND THE BLIND

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. April 1, Emerson Paramount Center. www.celebrityseries.org

