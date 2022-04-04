This week’s TV: The ‘GoT’ prequel is coming, Ken Burns on Ben Franklin, and a Chicago thriller

When it left in 2019, the epic series “Game of Thrones” was grieved as one of the last mainstream water-cooler hits. These days, we all seem to be watching different shows, but the HBO series managed to rise above the fragmentation of audiences. “Ted Lasso” has, perhaps, also reached a high level of mass embrace, but not with the same obsessiveness and devotion. “Game of Thrones” was a rarity.

Matthew Gilbert's look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today's column covers April 4-10.

So I’m extra curious about “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Throne” prequel series — especially since so many fans were seriously disappointed in the “GoT” series finale. Can the prequel possibly become a sensation like the mothership? Will alienated fans return for another trip, this time hosted by different showrunners, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik?

HBO has just announced that “House of the Dragon” will premiere this summer, on Aug. 21. The season will be 10 episodes long, it’s based on George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood,” it’s set 200 years before “GoT,” and it will follow a few generations of House Targaryen. Which means there will be lots of blond. The teaser shares the same look as “Game of Thrones,” as it warns us, “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Eve Best.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Ken Burns is back with another documentary series. This time, he looks into “Benjamin Franklin” in two episodes, the first airing Monday at 8 p.m. on GBH 2. Old Ben was a writer and publisher, a scientist and inventor, a diplomat and a signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. Peter Coyote is our narrator.

Courtney B. Vance in "61st Street." James Washington/AMC

2. On Sunday at 10 p.m., AMC is premiering a new thriller called “61st Street” from Peter Moffat (the guy behind “Criminal Justice,” which was adapted as “The Night Of”). Courtney B. Vance stars as a public defender involved in the case of a Black high school track star in Chicago who is accused of involvement in drug bust in which a cop died. Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, and Tosin Cole also star. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

3. HBO’s “The Invisible Pilot” is a three-episode docuseries about a father, husband, and pilot who jumped off an Arkansas bridge in 1977 — kind of. It’s really about a life of secrets involving hypnosis and a double life of dangerous missions and law-breaking. From Phil Lott and Ari Mark, it premieres Monday at 9 p.m.

4. “Tokyo Vice” is a new HBO Max thriller that’s based on journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 nonfiction memoir about his years working as a reporter for a newspaper in Japan. Set in the 1990s, the eight-episode series features Ansel Elgort as Adelstein, as he digs into a massive crime syndicate. Ken Watanabe costars as a detective who becomes Adelstein’s mentor. By the way, the premiere episode, available on Thursday, is directed by Michael Mann.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story” A documentary about the TV personality and sexual abuser. Netflix, Wednesday

“Black Lady Sketch Show” Season three premieres. HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

“Killing Eve” The series finale, finally. BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.