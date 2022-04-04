Live, from Salem Five Studio...

It’s the biggest sponsorship deal in the bank’s history. And it’s also the first time that NESN has sold full naming rights for one of its studios; this one, previously known at NESN simply as “Studio A,” opened about a year ago after extensive renovations. The bank will get two fixed signs within the studio as well as a digital ribbon that will run atop the largest LED monitor for the entirety of pre- and post-game shows for both teams, as well as intermissions for Bruins games, plus mentions and TV ads running throughout NESN’s programming.

The Salem-based mutual bank has signed a two-year, multimillion-dollar deal to sponsor the new studio at the revamped headquarters of New England Sports Network in Watertown. The sponsorship, which takes effect this week, renames the room as the Salem Five Studio, showcasing the bank’s name on all Bruins and Red Sox pre- and post-game shows broadcast by NESN for away games. That translates to about 75 games a year for the Sox and around 35 for the Bruins.

Salem Five’s big bet on sports broadcasting reflects the bank’s rising stature beyond its core North Shore footprint. The bank, with roughly $6 billion in assets, has become a major regional player for mortgages, insurance sales, and business banking. The sponsorship is also the latest example of how some local banks are trying to gain market share after a wave of mergers last year — including Rockland Trust’s purchase of East Boston Savings Bank, Eastern buying Century, and SVB Financial absorbing Boston Private.

“There were a few sizable consolidations in our industry recently,” Salem Five chief executive Ping Yin Chai said. “With Salem Five’s growth and everything else, we could be a substitute for the consumer or business that has been merged into much larger banks.”

Joe Bartolotta, Salem Five’s chief marketing officer, said he started looking for an opportunity to raise the bank’s profile soon after joining two years ago.

Most of the bank’s 34 branches are located in the suburbs north of Boston, with a few in the western suburbs. But much of Salem Five’s business comes from a broader geographic footprint. For example, Salem Five acquired Norwood-based insurance agency Ambrose & Grant last year. The bank also writes home mortgages for customers from Central Massachusetts to Cape Cod and ranks among the top 20 mortgage lenders in the state, according to Warren Group data; it is the fourth largest home lender in the state among traditional banks.

In searching for a new marketing platform, Bartolotta said it was critical to find something that did not have a previous sponsor. The newly renovated studio at NESN, which is owned by the Red Sox and Bruins ownerships, fit the bill. (Red Sox principal owner John Henry also owns The Boston Globe.)

“There are a lot of fans out there for the Bruins and the Red Sox,” Chai said. “Say what you want about [the teams’] performance, but they are very loyal fans.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.