Wahlburgers gets a nod from Fenway

There can only be one “Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox” — at a time. This year, the Red Sox chose Wahlburgers, the Hingham-based fast casual chain founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg, who grew up in Dorchester. Tasty Burger, based in Boston, held the title from 2014 to 2020, according to its website. Wahlburgers signed a three-year contract with the Red Sox for the official burger designation. For the occasion, Paul Wahlberg, also known as Chef Paul, crafted a burger called “The Monster,” which comes in four sizes: a single (one patty), double (two patties), triple (three patties) and homerun (four patties). The burger will be available at Wahlburgers locations in Hingham, Dorchester, Fenway, Lynnfield, and Springfield. — ANISSA GARDIZY

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford sales down as chip shortage lingers

Ford Motor said Monday that its new-vehicle sales in the United States fell 17 percent in the first three months of the year, in line with other automakers that are struggling to keep their factories running amid a global shortage of computer chips. Ford said it had sold 429,174 cars and light trucks in the first quarter, compared with 517,711 in the same period a year ago. Its sales included 6,734 Mustang Mach-E electric sport utility vehicles, only 120 more than a year ago, a reflection of the impact of the chip shortage. Stellantis, maker of Jeeps and Ram pickups, said its US sales fell 14 percent to 405,221 cars and light trucks. Jeep brand sales only fell 2 percent, thanks to two new SUVs, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The company’s Chrysler and Dodge brands saw declines of 27 percent and 36 percent. — NEW YORK TIMES

RENTAL CARS





RENTAL CARS

Hertz to buy electric vehicles

Car rental company Hertz is planning to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish premium electric car maker Polestar over the next five years as it looks to boost its electric vehicle rental fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed. The vehicles are expected to be available in Europe in the spring and in North America and Australia later this year. The announcement on Monday comes more than five months after Hertz said that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. That’s one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history. Hertz also said at the time that it will establish its own electric vehicle charging network as it strives to produce the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Top executives of Trump social media business leave

NEW YORK — Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares dropped more than 10 percent after a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources. It was not immediately clear why the head of technology, Josh Adams, and the product chief, Billy Boozer, decided to leave, but the staff turnover comes at a bad time for the company as it struggles to attract subscribers. The departures follow a filing by the company last week stating that its accountants needed more time to review financial figures before filing its annual report. The February launch of Trump’s Truth Social app was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access. As of Monday, nearly 1.5 million potential subscribers were waiting for access. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SATELLITE TELEVISION

DirecTV drops One America News Network

DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network on Tuesday, ignoring pressure to reverse course from the conservative cable outlet and its supporters. The satellite TV giant has been notifying customers that it will no longer carry OAN or AWE, a high-end lifestyle channel also owned by Herring Networks Inc., after April 4. DirecTV, a joint venture between the private equity firm TPG Inc. and AT&T Inc., said in January that it planned to drop OAN, which was criticized for spreading misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 election, when its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton lowers price of new device

Peloton has already lowered the cost of a strength-training device that goes on sale this week, a sign that getting more aggressive on prices will be a key part of its comeback plan. The new Guide product, originally announced last November, goes on sale at $295. That’s $200 less than the planned price when Peloton unveiled the device — part of a bid to decrease its reliance on exercise bikes and reverse a sales slowdown. The New York-based company also said that the subscription required to access its content catalog for the product would cost $24 through 2022 instead of the normal $39. That discount applies to new subscribers who buy a Guide and digital app users. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WINE

French vineyards use candles to save frozen grapes

CHABLIS, France — French vintners are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a winter warm spell, a temperature swing that is threatening fruit crops in multiple countries. Ice-coated vines stretched across hillsides around Chablis as the Burgundy region woke Monday to temperatures of 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Fruit growers are worried that the frost will kill off large numbers of early buds, which appeared in March as temperatures rose above 68 degrees, and disrupt the whole growing season. — ASSOCIATED PRESS





CLIMATE CHANGE

Manchin joins Republicans in opposing rule on greenhouse gas

Senator Joe Manchin is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider a plan to require companies to disclose information about their greenhouse gas pollution. Manchin said the SEC proposal appears to politicize the agency’s rulemaking process and would be overly burdensome, according to a letter Monday to Chair Gary Gensler. The Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, who supports an expansion of oil and gas drilling and is a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, joins Republican lawmakers and business groups in opposing the rule. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Hasbro adds two digital gaming veterans to board

Hasbro has added two industry veterans to its board as the company looks to expand its digital-gaming business while fending off a proxy fight. Elizabeth Hamren, chief operating officer of Discord Inc. and a former executive with Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox operations, and Blake Jorgensen, executive vice president of special projects for Electronic Arts Inc., joined the Hasbro board on April 1, the company said Monday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





COFFEE

Schultz suspends stock buyback at Starbucks

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff. The 68-year-old announced the move in a letter to the coffee chain’s employees, the Seattle-based company said in a statement on Monday. In October, Starbucks said it would spend $20 billion on dividends and buybacks over three years, a decision that’s now been partially revoked. — BLOOMBERG NEWS