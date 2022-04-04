Tom Brady has a surprising number of thoughts about sunglasses

Brady and Christopher Cloos on Monday announced three new colored sunglass lenses as part of the Cloos X Brady eyewear collection. The lenses come in yellow, blue, and red — colors that are meant to “ suit your mood ,” the Danish company said.

In addition his TB12 and BRADY athleisure and menswear lines, the former Patriots quarterback and recently un-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneer wants to see you sporting stylish Scandinavian sunglasses.

Brady’s partnership with Cloos began in 2020, the same year he moved from New England to sunny Florida. Since then, Cloos X Brady has dropped several styles, including blue light eyewear and a Hermosa frame, named after a beach Brady frequents in Costa Rica.

“They’re all just very stylish,” Brady told People Magazine of the new colored lenses. “I love the fact that you can create a different visual [style] with the lens.”

The three lenses are available for every frame in the Cloos X Brady collection without any extra cost, according to the website. Frames in the collection are listed at around $180.

TB12 told People that he likes to be able to coordinate his lenses with what he’s wearing. (Luckily, Super Bowl rings pair nicely with just about everything.)

“I notice with the things I’m choosing to wear, picking a different color lens on a different day — based on how sunny it is out there, or what you’re wearing — can create something unique to what you’re wearing,” Brady told People, adding that he was drawn to Cloos because of the company’s focus on eco-friendly and biodegradable products.

Brady said his partnership with Cloos stemmed from spending more time in the sun in Florida than he did when he was up north.

“I don’t wear them when I play football, but in every other aspect of my life I’m wearing them, especially when I’m down here in Tampa and I’m exposed to a lot of sun — much more sun than I was in the Northeast. They’re a super important part of my day,” Brady told People, adding that he prefers “style over fashion.”

“I’ve always felt like I wanted to wear things that I could kind of be in ... if someone takes a picture of something, I could look back 15 years later and be like yeah, I understand why I was wearing that while I was rocking that suit or those sunglasses or that hat,” he said.

Brady said he thinks social media has a lot of people focused on style.

“It’s like you can’t go outside and take your dog for a walk without feeling like someone’s going to capture some photos,” said TB12, who listed Cary Grant, Paul Newman, and Arnold Palmer as men with great style. “I think people are just trying to step their game up and always try to present themselves in the right way.”

Brady launched his new menswear line BRADY in early January. The clothing line features Brady as well as 10 NCAA athletes, and features products "built for on and off the field." The brand is available on Nordstrom.com and at select Nordstrom stores.





























