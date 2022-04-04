15-year-old boy arrested for illegal gun possession in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for illegal possession of a gun in Mattapan on Monday afternoon, police said.
The teenager, whose identity was not released because of his age, was charged with one count of delinquency for unlawful possession of a firearm and will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court – Dorchester, police said in a statement.
Police responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun near 981 Morton St. at 3:12 p.m. and found the teenager at Morton and Woodmere streets based on a description from the caller, the statement said.
The teenager was patted down, and police recovered a SCCY CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a laser and red dot sight, the statement said.
