Arlington man, 46, dies while competing in Ironman competition in Galveston, Tex.

“It was about halfway through the swim” portion of the 70-mile course, Davis said. “One of our lifeguards spotted him about four inches under water ... in the middle of a lot of swimmers and kayakers” providing security as athletes moved through the water in Offatts Bayou.

Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, in a phone interview Monday confirmed that Daniel Winkler, 46, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at an area hospital about an hour after he was pulled from the water during the swim portion of the Ironman, which includes swimming, running, and cycling courses.

An Arlington, Mass., man died Sunday morning while competing in an Ironman competition in Galveston, Tex., officials said.

Davis said rescuers immediately began providing CPR to Winkler, with medical aid continuing as the athlete was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m.

“They basically did CPR for about an hour,” Davis said of the initial rescuers who tended to Winkler before his arrival at the hospital.

The county medical examiner’s office will issue a formal cause of death. John Florence, chief investigator with the office, said Monday that the cause remained pending, though “it doesn’t appear to be drowning at this time.”

Davis said investigators learned from Winkler’s wife that he had a heart condition as well as athletically-induced asthma.

“But she said typically it doesn’t interfere with his workouts,” Davis said.

On its Facebook page, the IRONMAN 70.3 Texas event also confirmed the death of Winkler without mentioning him by name. The race includes a 1.2 mile swim, a 56-mile bicycle portion, and a 13.1 mile run.

“During the swim portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon, an athlete required and received medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the athlete was in need of assistance,” the posting said. “The athlete was transported to a nearby hospital where we were saddened to learn they passed away. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.