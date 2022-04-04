‘Blatant disrespect’: R.I.’s Lighthouse Inn decision blasted in Narragansett

“RIDEM does report to the governor,” Ewa Dzwierzynski said. “I just feel that Governor McKee failed this town.”

At a meeting Monday night, the town councilwoman who’s been helping lead the town’s efforts to do something about the vacant hotel across from the Block Island ferry said she was disappointed about the state Department of Environmental Management’s decision – or lack thereof – on the Great Island Road site.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The state’s decision not to pick any of the three proposals to redevelop the old Lighthouse Inn site got a harsh reception in the town of Narragansett.

Asked to comment, DEM spokesman Michael Healey told the Globe in an email Monday night: “Commercial fishing is the engine that powers Galilee, and Galilee is the engine that powers an economic sector that contributes more than 4,000 jobs and $420 million statewide to our economy. DEM wants to attract a business to the Lighthouse Inn site that augments the commercial fishing industry, creates jobs, and solidifies Galilee’s status as one of the most important ports on the Atlantic coast. The Governor’s FY2023 budget proposes investments of nearly $50 million in Galilee to perpetuate this success story. How this kind of support could be perceived as failing Narragansett is mystifying.”

The Lighthouse Inn – better known locally by an older name, the Dutch Inn – has been closed for hotel operations since 2015. Operator PRI X, a joint venture of the Procaccianti Companies and Providence developer Joseph Paolino, now runs parking at the five-acre site. Many in town wanted to do something more with the site than just provide space for people to leave their cars and hop on the ferry. Last year, the Department of Environmental Management asked developers to come forward with ideas to do something more with it. The agency owns the land, part of its stewardship of Galilee as a fishing port.

Three entities came forward with proposals: The town of Narragansett, a company that wanted to build a fish processing plant, and PRI X itself. But none of the three were viable, the Department of Environmental Management said last week. Instead the state is planning to break up the site into smaller parcels, knock down the Lighthouse Inn building on one parcel, and renegotiate the lease on two others with PRI X. PRI X can continue to operate parking there, with upgrades, the state says.

Divvying up the site and demolishing the hotel, the state says, could attract investors who might want to establish a business there, and help support the commercial fishing industry – the latter of which is DEM’s mission in the Port of Galilee.

Locally, though, the Department of Environmental Management has come in for criticism, which escalated at a Town Council meeting Monday night. The town said its own proposal got short shrift in a process lacking in transparency and communication.

“I question the legality and legitimacy of the (request for proposals) process, and I also question RIDEM’s disregard for local zoning authority – continuously blatant disrespect,” Dzwierzynski said.

PRI X had previously come forward with plans to redevelop the site even before this whole “saga” – Dzwierzynski’s words – but got a cool reception from some in town, who considered them little more than a glorified parking lot.

Some are now taking issue with the state picking up the tab to knock down a hotel that the developer owns but closed years ago. It will now be able to walk away, while keeping the lucrative parking operation, those critics say.

Dzwierzynski said the town was considering its next options, and she remained hopeful but vague about what those options were. The town called its own proposal ambitious, bold and complex. In broad strokes, it would have included a hotel, restaurant, retail space and even housing.

It wasn’t just the elected officials who took issue with the state’s decision.

“It appears the whole (request for proposals) process can be considered a dog and pony show, done in a perfunctory manner,” Al Alba, a resident who often speaks at public meetings, said Monday night.

“It’s Rhode Island,” explained Ron Catanzaro, a town resident. “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

Sherry Carberry, meanwhile, said the town should consider court action, including a temporary restraining order and a cease and desist order, and look into having the Department of Environmental Management investigated for “gross malfeasance.”

“You all have to fight,” resident Thomas Mann, prompting applause from a few in the crowd at Town Hall.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.