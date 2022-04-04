Brockton man indicted on murder charge in connection with fatal shooting

A grand jury also indicted Ryan Harris, 29, on one count each of accessory after the fact and witness intimidation by misleading police, the district attorney’s office said. Jenna Deane, 34, was also indicted on one count of witness intimidation by misleading police, officials said.

Kevin Gomes, 26, of Brockton, was indicted on one count each of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection with the shooting, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

A Brockton man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Harry Williams in Brockton on Feb. 5, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

On Feb. 5 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Brockton Police responded to a report of a person shot the area of 21 Auna Drive. Officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was later identified as Williams, was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The indictment follows an investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office and Brockton police.

“Police interviewed numerous witnesses and secured physical evidence and video surveillance,” the statement said. “As a result of the investigation, troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Gomes.”

“Today’s indictment returns also allege that Harris misled police and aided Gomes in fleeing. Deane was indicted on charges that she misled police during the investigation,” the statement continued.

Gomes was located in Worcester on Feb. 8 and arrested without incident, officials said. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague is prosecuting the case, officials said.

All three people will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date, officials said.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.