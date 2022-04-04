Brockton police seek suspect who slammed stolen car into unmarked police vehicles

A Brockton police officer was knocked to the ground and injured in the crash in the Cumberland Farms parking lot at 306 Crescent St., police said in a statement .

Brockton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who rammed a stolen car into two unmarked police vehicles in a Brockton parking lot on March 22, police said Monday.

Brockton police are seeking a suspect who allegedly rammed a stolen car into two unmarked police vehicles.

The car the suspect used was a blue 2007 Honda Civic with Massachusetts license plate 3GWY64, which was stolen from a 26-year-old Brockton woman at a McDonald’s on Crescent Street on Feb. 14, police said.

The suspect may have a connection to the area and may have had the car for over a month, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

