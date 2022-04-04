Brown University students launch Black Star Journal to document Black joy and experiences

What he found could be echoed across university campuses in the US: A lack of representation.

Flipping through newspaper clippings, photographs, and other primary source documents that spanned decades, he asked himself, what was it like to be Black at Brown?

PROVIDENCE — For the last year and a half, Amiri Nash thought about what legacy he wanted to leave behind at Brown University. As a researcher and writer, he took to the archives on campus, searching for the history of those who came before him.

“From what Black people were thinking, what they were engaging in, what issues impacted them on campus, what music made them feel joyous — I couldn’t figure out what Black life was like for people at Brown,” said Nash, who is also Washington, D.C.’s youth poet laureate. “There were always other publications on campus, but I don’t think they accurately represented what life was like for Black students.

“I struggled to find any evidence of our existence,” he said.

That’s when he realized that Brown needed its own Black student newspaper, not only to document the present, but to serve as a primary source for future generations at the university.

Nash partnered with Keiley Thompson, a fellow student set to graduate in 2024 who started her own online publication in 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter. Together, they co-founded The Black Star Journal,the school’s first newspaper dedicated to the Black experience.

The inaugural issue of The Black Star Journal on a newspaper stand on Brown University's campus. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

There have been other Black publications on campus, such as the African Sun, a monthly cultural publication of the Organization of United African People, which is now the Black Student Union, that published from the early 1990s to about 2010. There are copies of Uwezo, the official publication from Black Student Union, which took its title from the Swahili word for “unity and strength,” in the university’s archives from 1970 through 1993. Blacks on Paper, which was a literary magazine that published from 1972 to 1975, offered an outlet for students’ individual experiences that encompassed a “a whole spectrum of Black thought.”

But Black Star Journal was designed to “connect the vast collection of Black voices on Brown’s campus to build a stronger, more informed community; a source of Black news, life, existence, and culture where Black Brown students can create and learn about Black history on campus,” said Nash in an announcement about the new publication.

In short, the Journal will become a living part of the Black experience, the co-editors said.

Keiley Thompson, left, and Amiri Nash are co-founders and co-editors-in-chief of The Black Star Journal, the new Black student newspaper on the campus of Brown University. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Thompson, who said the stories of Black students typically comes from word-of-mouth instead of written documents, said the Journal would focus on Black joy, accomplishments, and experiences instead of struggles. It’s published in print and online (Thompson designed the website), and offers coverage of arts and culture, society and news, campus life, personal narratives, fictional works, and columns.

“Even when we were talking about what we wanted to the paper to look and feel like, we didn’t want to draw from white press, which has historically looked through a white institutional lens about what is deserving of coverage and what is not,” said Thompson. “We looked at the way the Black Panther Party created their own newspaper and scrapped this colonial standpoint.”

So far, Black Star Journal has published pieces about how local Black art can be a revolutionary practice, how Black horror in film is here to stay, and how some students go through a “spiritual crisis” when they reach College Hill.

Ayoola Fadahunsi wrote about the joy of watching her mother season obe ata (a Nigerian stew) over the stove top as a child, Nigerian music blaring in the background. She wrote of learning about cultural Yoruba dishes, and ruminated on the expectations that people had for her.

“I can appreciate where my mother is coming from, but how can I reduce myself to her generationally passed down box of what a woman ought to be?” she wrote.

This is inside of the inaugural issue of The Black Star Journal. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Other writers draw from the realities of being on a predominantly white campus. Aicha Sama recently wrote a piece about instances of colorism she’s experienced as a dark-skinned Black woman, especially while dating.

“Our valid criticism is often met with claims that ‘we’re just mad for not being picked over light skins,’ immediately undermining any valid attempts to address colorism,” wrote Sama. “Many Black women come into a predominantly white institution “hoping to be seen as someone capable of being loved, and leave realizing that some people don’t even see them as actual human beings.”

Karma Selsey tackled the truth behind critical race theory, asking:

“Why shouldn’t students know the truth about the very foundation of this country? Why shouldn’t they receive an accurate answer to the question of why so many Black people are in prisons, or why in 2022 police brutality is still so prevalent?” Selsey asks in her piece. “It’s not enough to chalk it all up to ‘some people are mean but the good ones are colorblind’.”

Ron Johnson, a communications director for National Scholastic Press Association and Associated Collegiate Press, has been advising collegiate journalists for the last three decades. He notes that “students have seen a need to serve their fellow students” while accepting the challenge to report for diverse student readerships.

“Today’s technology gives us more opportunities to do that, and, in many ways, this parallels how start-up digital news sites are rising up to serve communities across the country,” Johnson told the Globe in an email. “It’s an enormous challenge for all journalists to sustain this commitment.”

Thompson said several writers have pitched stories that will look at Black joy, experiences, and issues that take them off Brown’s campus. One writer is working on a story about solitary confinement laws in Rhode Island.

“Brown has a history of ignoring — and even working against — that community,” said Thompson. “We really want to be the newspaper that intersects with different elements of the Providence and Rhode Island community.”

Keiley Thompson, left, and Amiri Nash are co-founders and co-editors-in-chief of The Black Star Journal. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.