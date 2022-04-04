Demolition worker killed in Government Center garage collapse will be honored at funeral Monday

Friends and family of Peter Monsini will gather for a funeral Mass on Monday morning to honor the life of the Brockton native who was killed last month after falling nine stories at a construction site at the Government Center Garage in Boston, according to an obituary.

Monsini, 51, of Easton, was remembered by his family as a devoted father to his 17-year-old son and a fun uncle to his nieces and nephews “who truly lit up in his company,” according to the obituary.

“Peter was a passionate man who loved life,” the obituary read. “He knew how to enjoy where he was and appreciate who he was with. ... He was a loyal and generous friend.”