Demolition worker killed in Government Center garage collapse will be honored at funeral Monday

Friends and family of Peter Monsini will gather for a funeral Mass on Monday morning to honor the life of the Brockton native who was killed last month after falling nine stories at a construction site at the Government Center Garage in Boston, according to an obituary.
Monsini, 51, of Easton, was remembered by his family as a devoted father to his 17-year-old son and a fun uncle to his nieces and nephews “who truly lit up in his company,” according to the obituary.
“Peter was a passionate man who loved life,” the obituary read. “He knew how to enjoy where he was and appreciate who he was with. ... He was a loyal and generous friend.”
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., in South Easton, followed by a private cremation, according to the obituary.
Monsini was operating a piece of heavy machinery at about 5:30 p.m. on March 26 when the garage floor buckled beneath him and he fell nine stories to the ground. Monsini was working for JDC Demolition and was on his second day at the site, officials said. The accident remains under investigation.
Monsini was a member of the Local 4 Operating Engineers Union for 20 years, his family said.
“He was truly happiest running heavy equipment, having grown up in a family devoted to the demolition trade for the past 3+ generations,” the obituary said.
An online fundraiser for Monsini’s son had generated more than $11,000 in donations as of Sunday night.
