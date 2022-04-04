Driver who killed two people in 2016 Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop crash in Newton loses appeal

Casler argued that the legal instructions Hopkins gave during the 2018 trial should have given greater acknowledgement to the impact multiple sclerosis had on him at the time of the crash as his lawyers argued the incident was an accident, not a crime.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court unanimously said Casler was properly convicted by a Middlesex Superior Court jury and that Superior Court Judge Merita Hopkins did not make legal mistakes while outlining the law the jury relied on to find him guilty.

Bradford S. Casler, who drove his SUV into the Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop in Newton killing two customers and injuring four employees, Monday lost his effort to throw out two motor vehicle homicide convictions stemming from the 2016 crash.

Advertisement

But the three judge panel thought otherwise.

“The judgments of conviction of negligent motor vehicle homicide are affirmed,” the court concluded. “We see no error in the judge’s instruction. The defendant cites no case requiring that a jury be instructed on what he terms the ‘defense’ of sudden, unforeseeable medical emergency.”

Casler was first diagnosed with the chronic, progressive disease in 1986 and during the trial his lawyers argued none of his medical caregivers had told him to stop driving even as he reported to them an increasing loss of physical control.

On March 1, 2016, he was driving his Cadillac SUV as it smashed into the Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop killing customers 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Elizabeth Miele.

Four employees were injured when the vehicle drove into the building and pushed two pizza ovens, each weighing about a ton, several feet backwards, according to court records.

Hopkins sentenced Casler to serve a total of four years in the Middlesex House of Correction followed by 15 years on probation during which he was forbidden to drive or try to get his license back.

Advertisement

Casler has since completed his incarceration, officials said.

Casler challenged Hopkins’ decision to place him on probation for 15 years arguing it was both excessive punishment and unnecessary because the Registry of Motor Vehicles would revoke his license for 15 years due to the convictions.

“We are unpersuaded. The fifteen-year terms were a reasonable and appropriate measure to protect public safety,’' the Appeals Court concluded.

Casler was also convicted of negligent operation of a motor vehicle to endanger, and the Appeals Court said it was duplicative of the homicide charge and dismissed it.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.