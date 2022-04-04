The first female Boston police officer shot in the line of duty says her shooter does not deserve a new trial

She’d work a 16-hour shift and look forward to the next one.

“I felt like I was making a difference, helping people,” she said.

That all changed one night in Chinatown 20 years ago, when a convicted drug dealer named James Gaines shot her as she and her partner tried to question him.

Gaines was convicted in 2005 of trying to kill Flores, now Flores-Doherty, and her partner, Carlton Williamson, and was sentenced to 30 to 35 years in prison.

But as my colleague Adrian Walker reported, Gaines now wants a new trial, after learning that Richard Doyle, a lawyer who represented him, had a history of posting racist messages on Facebook. Gaines, who is Black and Muslim, and his current attorney say Doyle’s racist postings prevented him from getting a fair trial.

Flores-Doherty scoffs at that. She said Doyle was especially aggressive as counsel for the defense during the trial, including insisting to jurors that Gaines, despite shooting her three times, did not try to kill her. Doyle even suggested that it was her partner who shot her in the ensuing struggle.

Zenaida Flores-Doherty says the man who shot her three times does not deserve a new trial.

She found that part of the defense especially galling, because Williamson actually saved her life, chasing Gaines down and wounding him in a running gun battle.

“Gaines got a fair trial and a robust defense,” Flores told me. “He’s just looking for an excuse to get another trial, hoping he can get out.”

Flores-Doherty has no time for racists. Given that she is a person of color, and that Williamson is Black, she finds the grounds for seeking a new trial more than a little bit ironic.

Doyle died last year. At least one other of his former clients is seeking a new trial citing Doyle’s vile and racist Facebook postings.

Flores-Doherty said the idea that Doyle, driven by animus toward minorities, provided ineffective counsel is disputed by his strenuous defense of Gaines. Besides claiming that Gaines shot Flores and shot at Williamson only to get away, Doyle contended that Gaines’ difficult childhood contributed to him being in the position he was that night: armed and selling drugs.

That part really irks Flores-Doherty, who grew up one of nine siblings raised by a single mom. As a child, her family moved constantly — from Dorchester to South Boston, Roxbury, Jamaica Plain — because they couldn’t afford the rent.

“I had a tough childhood. I grew up on the same streets as Gaines did,” she said. “We chose different paths. I chose to help my community. He chose to sell drugs, carry a gun and hurt his community.”

Gaines weighed more than 350 pounds when she and Williamson tried to question him after recognizing him from a police flier as someone who had been arrested for selling drugs and was possibly armed. Gaines pulled a .45-caliber handgun and shot her three times. The first shot deflected off her beeper, knocking her down. As she lay prone, Gaines stood over her and shot her in the arm and leg, narrowly missing her femoral artery.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

She was 29 and had only been on the job for four years before that night when she became the first female Boston police officer shot in the line of duty.

She survived the shooting, but her career did not. She retired from the force in 2006, convinced she could no longer do the job safely.

“I still struggle. I live with the trauma,” she said. “We went through two trials, and he (Gaines) constantly files motions, seeking a new trial. He wanted medical parole for COVID. I wrote a letter opposing it. The case never goes away, and I’ve never had a chance to heal from it.”

The only blessing, she said, is leaving police work allowed her to adopt her nephew, Isaiah, and raise him.

“He was born two days before I was shot,” she said. “He’s what has kept me going, through all of this.”













Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.