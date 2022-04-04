Haven Box offers comfort after survivors of sexual violence leave the hospital

“As an advocate doing this work, recognizing the gaps that exist, I know the impact that sexual violence has on a person,” said Leach. “And I don’t think that anyone should ever be in a situation of having to leave the hospital without clothing. That’s just not OK.”

To Brandie Leach, a social worker and advocate for victims of domestic and sexual violence, it’s a cold and invasive experience for those who have just gone through the trauma of sexual assault.

In 2021, nearly 90 sexual assault examinations were performed in hospitals across Rhode Island. After those exams, which can be intrusive and last for hours, victims are often discharged from a hospital wearing scrubs or hospital gowns because their clothing was collected for evidence.

About a year ago, she started Haven Box, a new Rhode Island-based nonprofit that provides “comfort boxes” to survivors before they are discharged from the hospital.

Q: What is inside each Haven Box?

Leach: Our mission is to provide some comfort through these boxes to survivors of sexual assault. The boxes are carefully and compassionately put together to support the inherent dignity, care, and recovery of a person after experiencing sexual violence.

There are clothing items in each of our boxes, including t-shirts, socks, and sweatpants for when the survivor is leaving the hospital. Each article of clothing is unused and unisex — this isn’t just for women. We also include basic hygiene items, like a toothbrush, toothpaste, and wipes for immediate need. And then we include self-care products for the days that follow the sexual assault and exam, like a candle, tea, coloring books and pencils, and a plush blanket. There’s also a resource booklet with encouraging words and local resources in case folks want to follow up with support services or reporting. (Survivor resources are also posted on their website.)

Q: How much do the boxes cost and who pays for them?

Leach: Individuals can sponsor a box for $25 each. Their first name and last initial is included on a label on the outside of the box. It’s kind of like a message that shows the survivor that someone cares about you.

We also have an Amazon wish list, where individuals can order the products that go into the box that are less expensive than the $25 sponsorship price, such as purchasing the toothpaste we include (in bulk for less than $10), or an article of clothing. If someone is looking to educate themselves about sexual violence survivors, self-care, or trauma recovery, we also have a Bookshop account, which is a curated library of titles. When someone orders a book from our page, we receive a commission, which goes straight to creating more boxes for survivors.

Q: How does Haven Box fit into your own background?

Leach: I first started in the advocacy space when I was assigned to be my unit’s sexual assault response coordinator in 2007 when I was serving active-duty in the US Army. Since leaving the service, I’ve worked in roles as a non-clinical sexual assault counselor and law enforcement advocate at victim service providers. I’ve worked as a domestic violence shelter program manager, and then was able to work on some macro policy work before I landed as the assistant director of the Sexual Violence Advocacy and Support Center at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

Q: How and where are you identifying survivors of sexual violence?

Leach: Hospitals can request boxes, but since we are just starting out, I’ve been doing a lot of of the outreach to hospitals on my own. When survivors come in, it’s up to the medical staff there to provide the boxes to them. It’s been difficult to do a lot of this outreach because of the pandemic, but we’ve provided boxes to six hospitals and victim service providers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. We’re also working with someone at Rhode Island Hospital who just secured funding through a grant to provide more Haven Boxes to survivors.

Q: What are your year-long goals?

Leach: I’d like to secure some major funding from local and national grants so that I can sustain a year’s supply of boxes. Last year, nearly 90 sexual assault kits were done in Rhode Island. I want to be able to meet or exceed the number of boxes I can provide to each survivor in Rhode Island that goes to the hospital for a kit. I’d also like to secure more partnerships so that I can work regularly with hospitals, and soon expand into other college advocacy centers.

At some point, I’d like to start paying myself and my team. Right now, it’s completely volunteer-based.

Q: Sexual Assault Awareness Month is April. Is Haven Box doing anything to further raise awareness?

Leach: We are presenting our first “Haven Talks” community event at the RiffRaff Bookstore and Bar on April 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Providence. It’s an open mic event where we’ll spotlight survivors of sexual violence, their stories, and journey to recovery. Susan Hamin, from the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, RAINN Speakers Bureau, will also give a presentation. The event is free and donation items will be collected to support the comfort boxes.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

