Holy Cross naming science center after Dr. Fauci in June

“Dr. Fauci vividly personifies the distinctive characteristics of a Holy Cross education, and we know his life and work are already inspiring the next generation of empathetic servant leaders,” Rougeau said.

In a statement, College of the Holy Cross President Vincent D. Rougeau announced that the school’s Integrated Science Complex will be renamed for Fauci, a 1962 graduate .

Holy Cross will rename a campus science institute this summer for the man who emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic as arguably the Worcester college’s most famous alum: Dr. Anthony S. Fauci , the federal government’s top infectious disease specialist at the center of the White House’s pandemic response.

The statement said the renaming ceremony will be held June 11, during Fauci’s class’s 60th reunion weekend.

Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, has advised several presidents over a decades long career in government service.

At Holy Cross, the statement said, Fauci was a classics major with a pre-medical concentration. He later received his medical degree from Cornell.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Fauci in such a public and enduring way,” Rougeau said in the statement. “It’s fitting that Dr. Fauci’s name will adorn a complex designed to foster integrated learning across multiple academic disciplines – the kind of broad, collaborative and holistic thinking one needs to manage health crises such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika, or the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Monday’s news comes after Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. announced last week that Facui, 81, will deliver the keynote address at the school’s graduation ceremonies May 20. He’ll also receive an honorary degree from the university.

“We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society,” RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said last week in a statement.

