Iris Mulholland, nurse who championed midwifery in three countries, dies at 93

“I love being a midwife,” she wrote in a 1991 letter to the nursing director of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she had risen to lead the midwifery group.

Fulfilling her mother’s ambitions and her own, Ms. Mulholland attended to the births of thousands of babies in three countries.

Long before Iris Mulholland began her career as a nurse and a midwife, her mother had wanted to be a midwife as well, but was forbidden to do so by her father.

“I have always considered it a privilege to be allowed to share with the parents this incredible moment of a new life’s creation,” she added, “the intimacy of a family in the making, to be the first to touch, ‘shake hands’ (so to speak) with this brand-new little person in a ‘welcome to the world.’ "

Advertisement

Ms. Mulholland, who spent 47 years as a nurse in Germany, England, and the United States, died in her sleep Feb. 12. She was 93 and had lived in Cambridge, Belmont, and Salem before moving a decade ago to Chesapeake, Va., to live near her older son and his family.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are grateful for Iris’s contributions not only to the field of midwifery, but also to our midwifery program and the Center for Labor and Birth at Brigham and Women’s Hospital,” wrote Dr. Robert Higgins, president of the hospital, and Maddy Pearson, a senior vice president and chief nursing officer, in a letter to Ms. Mulholland’s family.

“Undoubtedly,” they added, “she made a lasting impact on her profession and the lives of countless colleagues, patients, and loved ones whom she touched.”

For most of the last three decades of her career, Ms. Mulholland worked principally in Boston at Lying-In Hospital and Boston Hospital for Women, two hospitals that through mergers eventually became part of Brigham and Women’s.

Advertisement

She also had worked at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, and for obstetricians in private practice.

Such a lengthy tenure meant that she helped deliver babies of women in Greater Boston whom she had helped deliver years earlier.

“That was one of her fondest experiences, seeing the babies she had delivered having their own babies,” said her son Max of Winthrop.

His wife, Lynn, who also is a nurse, had worked with Ms. Mulholland at Brigham and Women’s.

Ms. Mulholland “loved when children she helped give birth to were delivering their own children. That was a thrill for her,” Lynn said.

She also “was a nurse’s nurse,” Lynn said. “She was devoted to her job, to birthing mothers, and to making sure that was a great experience. She was a patient advocate.”

Iris Margarete Frese was born in Dresden, Germany, on March 13, 1928, the sixth of seven children in her family.

Her father, the Rev. Wilhelm Friedrich Frese, was a Lutheran minister who met her mother, Marie Luise Ilse Frese, when he was serving in the military during World War I and she was a volunteer nurse.

“I was given the name Iris because whilst she was expecting me, my mother had read a book with a heroine by the name of ‘Iris,’ " Ms. Mulholland would later write. “It was a romantic story about the First World War. My father was very modern in that he asked her to name all of us. He felt that since she was carrying us and had to deliver us, she might as well name us as well. And so we had given names she loved.”

Advertisement

Ms. Mulholland also wrote that before her parents met and married, her mother “had traveled the world. She had wanted to become a midwife and work in Africa, but my grandfather was adamantly against that.”

Her family moved in the early 1930s to Berlin, where she spent most of her childhood and youth, and where she later would tell of having been shot at by a Soviet sniper during World War II while walking home from school with two friends.

She began her nursing training in 1947 and started her career at a hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, as a nurse in the operating room.

During her nursing training, she decided to pursue midwifery as a specialty and attended a university in Tübingen, Germany, where she graduated with a midwife certificate.

In hopes of qualifying to work at a missionary hospital in Africa, she subsequently went to London to seek certification as a British midwife, a requirement for the job in Africa.

During her studies, she became enamored of England and moved to work in Oxford after receiving her nurse midwife certification. While there she met Daniel Mulholland, a student and US Army veteran. They married in 1957.

Their first son, Christopher, who now lives in Chesapeake, was born while they lived in England, and the family moved to the United States in 1959. They settled in Cambridge, where Dan was a graduate student at Harvard University.

Advertisement

A couple of years after the couple’s second son, Max, was born, Iris returned to working as a nurse, at Lying-in Hospital.

Then the family moved again. Iris and the two boys lived with her mother in Germany while Dan studied in Moscow. He became estranged from the family during that time and the couple divorced in 1964.

Living in the United States with two sons, she was a single working mother with an accent, though her time in England had fashioned her German accent into something that people she met often mistook for Irish, a benefit in Greater Boston.

Ms. Mulholland became a naturalized US citizen in 1968.

“She made friends easily,” her son Max said. “She was always an outgoing, incredibly socializing person who loved company.”

Though she had faced challenges that included living in Berlin during World War II and becoming a single mother in her 30s, “she always had a sunny disposition,” he said.

That was the case at work, too.

“When you talked to her, you’d never ever know about the hardships earlier in her life. She rose above it — it wasn’t part of her persona, she was awesome.”

It was Ms. Mulholland who introduced Lynn to Max.

“She set us up on a blind date,” Lynn said with a laugh. “So she also had other skills.”

A service has been held for Ms. Mulholland, who in addition to her two sons and daughter-in-law Lynn leaves five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Advertisement

In Boston medical circles, Ms. Mulholland advocated for increasing the role of midwives in medical care. She served on a state committee for midwifery and helped launch a hospital birthing center.

“We were here before, but not as midwives,” she told the Globe in 1978, when she was working at Boston Hospital for Women on a team, with an obstetrics resident, that provided primary care and prepared women to deliver their babies.

“I had been waiting since 1962 for Massachusetts to make midwifery legal in hospitals,” she said. “We can do so much to prepare women for motherhood.”

In her 1991 letter to Brigham and Women’s, she wrote that she loved “to help prepare the young parents for this event, and to become aware of the rewarding experiences awaiting them.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.