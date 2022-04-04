JetBlue cancellations and delays continuing at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware

The wave of cancellations has generated fury on social media where frustrated travelers have demanded that the airline explain the reasons for the ongoing issues and improve communication with its customers.

JetBlue canceled or delayed 62 flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport Monday morning, the second straight day the airline recorded the highest level of disruptions at the airport, according to FlightAware, an online industry tracker.

According to FlightAware, a total of 448 flights were canceled across the US Monday morning and 442 flights were reported delayed from all airlines and airports.

JetBlue canceled 13 percent of its flights nationwide Monday, the fifth highest total behind China Eastern, Spring Airlines, Spirit, and Lion airlines, according to FlightAware.

In a statement to the media on Sunday, the airline blamed weather conditions for the delays.

“Over the past several days, severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry” the company said Sunday, according to boston.com. “We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and we are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

By 8:13 a.m., Spirit Airlines canceled eight flights on Monday followed by Alaska Airlines with three cancellations and Frontier, which has cancelled one flight, according to FlightTracker.













