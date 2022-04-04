Judge sentences Haverhill man to 18 months in jail in crash that injured state trooper who later died

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the Devlin family and the hole that will forever be in their hearts from the loss of a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason in a statement released after Francis’s sentencing. “We hope the conviction and sentencing of the driver who struck Trooper Devlin -- as he did his duty to protect others -- brings Tom’s family whatever comfort they may find.”

Judge Stacey J. Fortes handed down the sentence to 56-year-old Kevin M. Francis, who was convicted last week and immediately taken into custody at the time, records show. Francis’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Monday afternoon.

A Lowell District Court judge on Monday sentenced a Haverhill man to serve 18 months in jail following his conviction Friday of negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from a July 2018 crash that injured State Police Trooper Thomas W. Devlin, who died more than two years later.

Mason also thanked the prosecutors who worked the case, the jurors who rendered the verdict, and Fortes, who he said “issued a fair sentence given the charges.”

Advertisement

Francis had faced a motor vehicle homicide charge just weeks before his conviction on the less serious charge. He was accused of driving a Toyota Prius more than 54 miles per hour into Devlin as the trooper was performing a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica, knocking him unconscious, fracturing his ankle, and leaving him with neck and head injuries.

Devlin, a married father of four, underwent a half-dozen surgeries over the next two years before his death in September 2020. After filing motor vehicle homicide charges against Francis last spring, Middlesex County prosecutors contended that with “everything being the same,” Devlin, 58, would have still been alive if he “was not hit by the defendant’s car.”

Advertisement

But weeks before trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office dropped the homicide charge after the state’s chief medical examiner’s office reversed its findings in the case, ruling that Devlin’s death was likely not only caused by the injuries he suffered in the crash — as it originally found — but also a rare and fatal brain disease.

Ryan’s office said that test results showing Devlin had Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, or CJD, were never included in records it or the medical examiner received until prosecutors requested the results from a national testing center in mid-February.

“Trooper Devlin’s legacy is one of being a beacon of strength and love for his family, as a dependable and highly-respected colleague and a mentor to younger Troopers, and as a reminder of the dangers police officers face every day,” Mason said Monday. “This case underscores the critical importance of the Move Over Law, and should remind drivers of the need to give space to first responders, tow drivers, highway workers, and others who are called to do important jobs on our roads.”

Following the guilty verdict Friday, Devlin’s widow, Nancy, and Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, spoke outside the courthouse, according to video posted online by WHDH-TV.

“It was an incredible, incredible relief,” Nancy Devlin told the television station. “It’s what we hoped and prayed for.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.