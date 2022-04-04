Maine hiker seriously injured after falling from fire tower on summit of New Hampshire mountain

A Maine man was seriously injured Sunday after he climbed to the top of a fire tower to take photos at the summit of Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham, N.H., and fell, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
After summiting Mount Kearsarge North, Matt Kopyt, 25, of South Portland, Maine, fell from the top of the stairs of the fire tower and landed at the tower’s base, Fish and Game said. He sustained a serious head injury, the department said.
Another hiker who saw Kopyt fall called 911, and Kopyt’s friend “rendered first aid,” Fish and Game said. Fish and Game was notified shortly after 1 p.m., according to the statement.
Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Fryeburg Fire Rescue, SACO Valley Fire Rescue, North Conway Fire Rescue, and Action Ambulance all responded to the call, Fish and Game said.
Due to Kopyt’s worsening condition, responders called in for additional support, Fish and Game said.
“After speaking to Kopyt’s hiking companion and determining that his condition was worsening and potentially life threatening, responders called for the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit for extraction and transport,” Fish and Game said.
Using a medivac helicopter, the Army National Guard Aviation Unit extracted Kopyt at 3:45 p.m. “with a hoist and jungle penetrator,” Fish and Game said. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., for treatment, according to the statement.
“Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and for constantly changing weather conditions,” Fish and Game said. “Leave plenty of time and bring dedicated equipment even on short hikes. For more information please visit http://www.hikesafe.com.”
