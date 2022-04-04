Maine hiker seriously injured after falling from fire tower on summit of New Hampshire mountain

A Maine man was seriously injured Sunday after he climbed to the top of a fire tower to take photos at the summit of Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham, N.H., and fell, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

After summiting Mount Kearsarge North, Matt Kopyt, 25, of South Portland, Maine, fell from the top of the stairs of the fire tower and landed at the tower’s base, Fish and Game said. He sustained a serious head injury, the department said.

Another hiker who saw Kopyt fall called 911, and Kopyt’s friend “rendered first aid,” Fish and Game said. Fish and Game was notified shortly after 1 p.m., according to the statement.