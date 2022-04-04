Maine man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 double-killing

A Maine man charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Glenn Brown, 68, of Benton, pleaded no contest to the killings of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, both 64, in October 2020 at the couple’s home in the town of Waldo.

According to police documents, there was a family feud over the estate of Brown and Tina Bowden’s stepfather, and family members talked about the family strife in court on Monday.