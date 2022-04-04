Man, 22, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Fitchburg teenager

A 22-year-old Fitchburg man was arraigned on a murder charge Monday in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Fitchburg last month, the Worcester district attorney’s office said.
Jose A. Ramos Solis was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Fitchburg District Court for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Gadiel Maria on March 18, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Solis was previously arraigned in district court on March 23 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but that charge was dismissed after he was arraigned on the new charge Monday, the district attorney’s office said. He was held without bail following the first arraignment.
On March 18, Solis allegedly stabbed Maria, who was also from Fitchburg, shortly before midnight during “an altercation” in the area of Spruce and Salem streets, the statement said. Maria drove to another location and then was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.
Maria’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy performed by the state’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office, the district attorney’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation by Fitchburg police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Crime Lab, and K-9 Unit, the statement said.
Solis is set to return to court May 17.
