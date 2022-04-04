Meet the South Kingstown native who won an Oscar last week

Last Sunday night, her team took home the Documentary Short Subject Oscar for “ The Queen of Basketball, ” a film about Lusia Harris, the only woman ever drafted in the NBA.

Lindsay Crouse, who grew up in South Kingstown, is a co-executive producer of The Times’ Op-Docs series, which won a Peabody Award in 2017 for “ 4.1 Miles, ” a short documentary film about a Hellenic Coast Guard captain on the Greek island of Lesbos in charge of saving thousands of migrants crossing the Aegean Sea.

The only Oscars-related thing anyone wanted to talk about last week was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, but did you know that a native Rhode Islander helped The New York Times win its first Academy Award?

I asked Crouse to tell us more about the project and share what Rhode Island-related documentary she’d love to work on.

Q: First, congrats on the big win. Tell us about what made Lusia Harris’s story so appealing to you.

Crouse: I’ve spent a long time reporting on women’s sports and trying to cover them in unusual ways, whether it’s exposing the punishments women athletes face for having children or just helping bring excellent women athletes’ profiles before a mainstream audience. There was never really a job on those themes for me to apply to, so I came up with how I wanted to do it myself, doing stories that I hoped would resonate with readers like me (especially because I’m an athlete myself). Lucy Harris’s story fit right into that.

We produced her story as part of a documentary series I came up with as an experiment with Breakwater Studios about people who were incredibly talented and on the cusp of making history, but were forgotten for any number of reasons – obviously that premise applies to so much of women’s sports. It’s hard to get historical stories, especially in a documentary, to echo in ways that make people think about the world around them right now, but in this case, the resonance with barriers that contemporary female athletes face was clear.

Q: I feel like every college athlete should be required to study Lusia Harris’s career. Luckily, the award comes at a perfect time because we’re gearing up for what looks to be a really competitive women’s Final Four. What’s something you learned about during the making of the documentary that everyone should know?

Crouse: I don’t think I’d ever heard directly from a woman who was at the center of the revolutionary changes to women’s sports in America that were unfolding 50 years ago, at the dawn of Title IX (which granted women and girls equal opportunities in school sports to those enjoyed by boys and men). It was interesting to learn that Lucy made her women’s team so good that the women’s basketball team at her small Mississippi school flew in planes to their games, while the less competitive men’s team took buses.

You rarely hear of women’s teams leading the way, or getting resources that reflect their superiority. It contradicts the tired argument that “nobody wants to watch women play.” Of course they do – we just have to tell the stories with the same level of quality we tell stories about men.

Q: Shaq and Steph Curry were executive producers of the documentary. How much were they involved in the day-to-day of the project and what was it like to work with them?

Crouse: They were incredible promoters of Lucy Harris’s story. I hope what they did for “The Queen of Basketball” can wind up being a model for how male athletes with outstanding platforms — or any powerful men whose power has grown in systems that were optimized for them to succeed — can use their audiences to bring attention to extraordinary, but lesser known, women. Sharing the love lifts everyone up.

Q: You grew up in South Kingstown, went to Harvard, and now have won an Oscar at The New York Times. What’s the Rhode Island-related documentary you’d just love to work on?

Crouse: The Pulitzer prize-winning novelist Jhumpa Lahiri graduated from my high school several years ahead of me; her mother was my teacher’s aide when I was an elementary student at South Road School in Wakefield. I’ve never met Lahiri, but have always admired her, and was surprised there wasn’t more of a shrine to her in my high school – I just remember a small plaque with her name on it in a corner of our library, which I would look at and think, we should be shouting her name from the rooftops! with everything she’s achieved.

Her writing gave me a new lens for thinking about my hometown, for good and bad, as has following some of her family’s experiences in the town when they’ve been in the news. In keeping with the themes of her books, I think that story would make a powerful foundation for a look at the modern American town (and about how they are changing – as well as how they aren’t). I’d love to know more.

