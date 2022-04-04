A niece honors her uncle, a WWII war hero from Revere

Like other American soldiers who could not be identified, McMackin was buried in a cemetery in Romania, before later being moved to one in Belgium.

On August 1, 1943, US Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Charles G. McMackin of Revere was shot down over Romania while bombing refineries and oil fields thought to be vital to the Nazi war effort.

But for nearly 80-years, his family in Revere wasn’t sure what became of him, said his niece, Patricia Marshall.

“He was considered missing in action,” Marshall, 72, said by telephone from her home in Norwich, Conn. “My grandparents died always thinking [he’d] knock on the door and come home.”

Advertisement

The remains of US Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Charles G. McMackin arrived at Logan Airport late Friday night. McMackin died on August 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave in Romania, when his plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. He was 26. City of Revere

Marshall finally received the closure that had eluded her family for so many decades early Saturday morning. McMackin’s remains were returned home to American soil.

While the flight was several hours late, Marshall waited on a tarmac at Logan Airport in Boston, accompanied by a contingent of police, fire and military officials.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

She was able to kiss his casket as it was loaded into the hearse. “It was the most incredible event of my life,” Marshall said Sunday evening.

Marshall said McMackin was her mother’s only brother. She and her sister, Rosemary Stipa, are McMackin’s only living relatives. About two years ago, Army officials contacted her to see if she would provide a DNA sample to identify her uncle’s remains, Marshall said.

McMackin’s entire skeleton remained and they were able to confirm his identity, Marshall said.

“They’re very, very thorough about finding out who the person is,” Marshall said.

She praised the Army for treating her uncle’s remains with “such dignity” and said they have been “amazingly, supportive and terrific,” to she and her sister.

An Army official conducted a lengthy Zoom meeting with the sisters to explain the identification process and McMackin’s war service, Marshall said.

Advertisement

“They did a two-and-a-half hour Zoom meeting with us...and went over every detail of how they determined that it really was Charles McMackin,” Marshall said. “And then actually went over what he did as a bombardier, the type of plane he was in, and the whole thing.”

Marshall said a journal he kept while he was serving, and as she was preparing for his funeral, she found a 10-page letter he had written to his family several days before he died. He never got a chance to send it, but it was delivered to his family with his possessions, Marshall said.

In the letter he talks about another mission he was on in which his plane crashed, Marshall said. Her uncle survived, though others who were in the plane didn’t make it.

“He talks about walking away from the plane, and looking back, tears in [his] eyes because they had to leave her behind, but she had done her job,” Marshall said. “I mean, the emotionality of it.”

Marshall said that his journal and letters allowed her to get to know her uncle, even if she was never able to meet him. He would now be 105-years-old.

“I felt like I knew him,” Marshall said.

In this World War II-era photograph provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, US Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Charles G. McMackin, of Revere, stood in front of a microphone. McMackin, who was shot down over Romania during World War II, was accounted for in August 2020. The 26-year-old McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that in August 1943 participated in a massive bombing mission against Romanian oil fields and refineries. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

She said that she made a shadow box of his medals, pictures of him, and other possessions.

“My mother, it was her only brother, and I had a big huge shadow box made up for him, and she would come to my house and light candles and, you know, she talked about him,” Marshall said.

Advertisement

Marshall said that the Army gave them the option of burying McMackin in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, but they chose a cemetery in Chestnut Hill instead.

“His parents are [buried] in Holyhood Cemetery,” Marshall said. “So that’s where he’s going to be buried, with them.”

Services are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Bell-O’Dea Funeral Home at 376 Washington St. in Brookline Saturday.

“There’s going to be an open casket, which unusual but they take the skeleton and they put his uniform over it,” Marshall said. At the cemetery there will be bagpipes, a gun salute, and a flyover, Marshall said.

“It’s huge,” Marshall said.



