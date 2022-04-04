fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person injured in reported stabbing in South Yarmouth

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 4, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A person is in the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed Monday afternoon in South Yarmouth, police said.

The stabbing was reported in the area of Long Pond Drive, Yarmouth police tweeted shortly after 6:20 p.m. Detectives were on their way to talk to the victim, police said.

No further information, including details about any suspects or the circumstances leading up to the incident, was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

