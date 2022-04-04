Representative Ruggiero will run for R.I. lieutenant governor

The previous lieutenant governor, Daniel J. McKee, became governor last year after former Governor Gina M. Raimondo left to become US commerce secretary. Critics, such as the late Cool Moose Party founder Robert J. Healey Jr. , have called the position a waste of taxpayer money, urging its abolition.

Ruggiero, a Jamestown Democrat, is entering a Democratic field that is expected to include Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos , a former Providence City Council president, and Senator Cynthia Mendes , of East Providence. The Republican field includes Paul E. Pence Jr. , of Warwick, and Jeann Lugo, of Warwick.

PROVIDENCE — State Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero on Monday announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

Advertisement

The lieutenant governor’s office has “so much untapped potential,” Ruggiero said in her video announcement. “You deserve a champion. I will be that champion.”

She said she would continue to focus on the “four Es” – Economy, Environment, Education, and Elders – that she has concentrated on during her 14 years as a state legislator.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“Working families and small business are the backbone of our economy. Education and workforce training are the future of our state’s economy,” Ruggiero said. “But most importantly, we have to do better for our seniors. We need to invest more in home-based care so our parents and grandparents can age in place.”

Ruggiero had $55,763 in her campaign account at the end of 2021, and she will have about $83,000 in cash on hand when this year’s first quarter reports are filed, according to her campaign. At the end of 2021, Matos had $309,010 in her campaign account, Mendes had $53,486, Lugo had $710, and Pence had $115, according to reports filed with the state Board of Elections.

Ruggiero represents House District 74, which includes Jamestown and part of Middletown. She has been a member of the House Finance Committee for eight years, working on the state budget, and she is now chair of the House Committee on Innovation, Internet, and Technology.

Advertisement

She chairs the legislative commission studying the possible reorganization of the Coastal Resources Management Council as a result of legislation she sponsored in 2021. And she has chaired the House Committee on Small Business.

Ruggiero is president of DR Communications Group, an advertising and marketing company. She is the creator and host of the radio show, “Amazing Women,” which highlights Rhode Island women who make a difference. She graduated from Boston College and has a master’s degree in public administration/senior leadership from Clark University.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.