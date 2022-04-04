R.I. Attorney General asks state Supreme Court to reverse dismissal of lawsuits against Catholic Diocese

The brief was part of an effort to ensure “that victims have the opportunity to hold all those who participated in their abuse civilly liable,” Sean P. Malloy, a special assistant attorney general in Neronha’s office, wrote.

Neronha’s office filed a friend of the court brief on Friday in an ongoing legal battle between priest abuse victims and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office has asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the dismissal of lawsuits filed by men who said they were abused as boys by Rhode Island priests.

Several lawsuits filed by men who said they were abused as boys by Catholic priests in Rhode Island had been dismissed in 2020 after a state judge found that the diocese itself could not be held civilly liable as a “perpetrator” of child sexual abuse under a state law. That meant the men couldn’t benefit from the 2019 extension of the deadline to sue over those claims. The 2019 extension gave victims until 35 years after they turned 18 to file suits for child sexual abuse, but only allowed a retroactive extension of that deadline if they were suing a “perpetrator,” not a “non-perpetrator.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Superior Court Judge Netti C. Vogel found that a “perpetrator” was the person who committed the abuse — in this case, the offending cleric. It did not include someone else who may have also been criminally liable, like someone who aids and abets a crime or conspires with someone to commit it, Vogel decided. When it changed the statute of limitations in 2019, the General Assembly put acts that cause or contribute to child sexual abuse in the “non-perpetrator” category, Vogel said, meaning people could not use the new 35-year statute of limitations if the deadline had already run out and they were suing an institution like the diocese and its leaders.

Advertisement

Neronha’s office said Vogel was wrong, and made that argument in a brief supporting an appeal filed by the victims at the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

“While it remains to be seen whether Plaintiffs can muster the evidence to support their allegations and make out a case that the Defendants could have been subjected to criminal liability… it was error for the court to interpret perpetrators as only including those who physically molested or assaulted a child,” Neronha’s office wrote.

Neronha’s office pointed to a previous Supreme Court decision, Kelly v. Marcantonio, to support the case that aiding and abetting child sexual abuse could make someone a “perpetrator.” The General Assembly did not change that definition in 2019, Neronha’s attorneys said. In the context of criminal cases, someone doesn’t actually have to “pull the trigger” to be guilty of murder, Neronha wrote.

That’s the argument that several men — three, in the case of the appeal before the Supreme Court, but several other suits are pending — have made in court since the 2019 law passed. The Diocese of Providence’s conduct was so egregious that it effectively amounted to serving a co-conspirator to the crime. Although the diocese hasn’t been charged with a crime, the facts support finding that they could have, the men have argued. They pointed to the shuffling of problem priests around the diocese and the active thwarting of criminal cases in prior decades.

After Vogel’s dismissal of their suits, lawmakers have proposed more changes to the statute of limitations, including eliminating it altogether. But so far the 2019 law change is still on the books — and now the subject of legal arguments by the attorney general.

Advertisement

The lawyer for priest abuse victims in Rhode Island welcomed Neronha’s intervention in the case.

“It’s a momentous step when the top law enforcement officer of the State sides with victims to urge the Courts to consider the criminality of the misconduct of top Diocesan officials, afford the victims access to justice, and indeed protect the rights of victims,” Timothy Conlon said in a written statement. “Not since the Pennsylvania report in 2018 has an attorney general taken such a powerful step toward institutional responsibility for abuse.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.