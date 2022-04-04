Search continues for moped group who assaulted couple in Dorchester parking lot

As stones rained down on their vehicle and flew through the windows, the man lost control of his Honda Civic and rear-ended the car in front of him. He then veered into a McDonald’s parking lot, crashing into one of the riders and through a fence, according to a video of the incident posted on Twitter.

A male and female were driving on Gallivan Boulevard toward Granite Avenue when they noticed a group of men and women on mopeds, weaving erratically through traffic. From the passenger seat, the woman rolled down her window to ask the moped riders to let their car pass. But rather than switching lanes, they responded with a hailstorm of rocks, according to the report.

A wild attack at a Dorchester McDonald’s on Saturday that stunned onlookers and sent two people to the hospital was sparked by an ordinary roadway request, according to a police report of the altercation.

The couple tried to call 911 but were dragged out of their car by the riders and attacked, the police report said.

A witness told police that she saw several moped riders with large rocks in their hands pull the driver out of the vehicle, striking him on the head and body. He tried to escape but was chased by the assailants who pelted him with stones until he lost consciousness, witnesses said.

Video footage of the fight shows a group of people in the parking lot walking toward their mopeds when the Honda plows into one of the riders, who immediately begin battering the car with rocks and try to yank the doors open. The driver and passenger are then pulled from the car, and the driver tries to fight back briefly before running away, closely followed by the assailants, the video shows.

When police arrived shortly after 7 p.m., the driver of the Honda was unable to speak coherently, according to the report. He was coughing up blood and struggling to stand upright, police said. The two victims were taken to Boston Medical Center with head injuries and cuts on their faces, the report said.

The passenger in the Honda told police the riders were “a group of mixed-age males and females,” but witnesses described the person who attacked the passenger as a female in black pants and a white hoodie. A state trooper told police that the moped riders fled up Adams Street toward Ashmont Street. according to the report.

Police are searching for the suspects, according to a police spokesman. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

