On March 27, Lee-Kovach, a freshman at Concord-Carlisle High School, became the youngest known person to have a crossword puzzle published in the Sunday edition of the New York Times. It’s a rare feat, born from his love of solving the brainteasers with his family growing up, that has earned him the admiration of prominent cruciverbalists.

Clue: A 14-year-old who is breaking barriers in the competitive world of constructing crossword puzzles.

“This grid is built on an exuberant historical theme, and it delights me that it sprang from the mind of August Lee-Kovach,” Caitlin Lovinger wrote in the Times column “Wordplay” of the teenager’s recent submission. “The historical theme is one of the subjects that I remember being fascinated by as a student ... As I worked my way through the puzzle, I felt increasingly nostalgic and appreciated that someone roughly my age back then had created this elaborate challenge.”

The Times welcomes people to take a crack at creating crosswords, to be featured in print and online, a craft that requires so-called “constructors” to have a knack for “lively words, well-known names, and fresh phrases,” and coming up with clever clues and themes.

So how does a teenager establish himself as a frontrunner for the coveted slot in the weekend paper and stand apart from the roughly 150 other submissions that flood the newspaper’s inbox each week?

For Lee-Kovach, who lives in Carlisle, it’s been a mix of practice, persistence, and a lot of quality time spent solving head-scratchers with those closest to him.

“My entire family has always been crossword puzzle-doers, on both sides of my family,” he said. “Whenever I’ve visited my family, the crossword puzzle became a part of my life.”

Lee-Kovach fell in love with solving puzzles around age 9, during a trip to Cape Cod with his mother’s relatives. Each day, nearly a dozen of them would gather in one room while someone pulled the crossword up on a computer. The person would then shout out the clues to the rest of the group, and everyone would fire back with possible answers.

Lee-Kovach relished the moments when he would beat the adults to the punch.

“I always remember becoming really excited when I could get the answer and I would call it out immediately,” he said. “I was so excited that I could contribute.”

From there, his passion for the word games flourished, and eventually, with the help of his dad, Marty Kovach, he began learning how to assemble the grids.

A lot goes into building a puzzle that’s considered worthy of appearing in the Times. Constructors develop a theme, which the Times calls “the heart of most daily crossword puzzles;” design a grid, the framework for a puzzle built around the theme; add additional, interesting, non-theme words, called “fill;” and then come up with clues to keep readers guessing. Editors review submissions and work with constructors to adjust clues and the fill, a spokesperson said.

The newspaper offers a detailed five-part guide on building a puzzle, a series Lee-Kovach said he devoured in hours after his dad printed it out for him during a weeklong trip to see his grandmother in Maryland in 2019.

“That week was a big week for crossword-puzzling for me,” said Lee-Kovach, who was 11 at the time. “I read the series, learned all the basics on how to do it, and my dad and I started coming up with a theme.”

The father-and-son duo built a puzzle together that week and continued to collaborate on others. But before long, Lee-Kovach was off and running, and started completing projects on his own.

“When I started making crosswords with my Dad, it was just a lot of fun and was something new and interesting for me to do,” he said. “Once we made one we were kind of hooked. I started making them myself at some point, and it really just set it rolling. It was a very addictive hobby.”

To date, Lee-Kovach has submitted some 25 solo puzzles to the Times. Three have been published since October, including his recent Sunday debut, which he had worked on sporadically for about a year-and-half. The milestone earned him $2,250 and the title of youngest Sunday crossword author.

Lee-Kovach, who uses a computer program to build his puzzles, fondly recalls the first time he received an acceptance letter from the newspaper in December 2020.

“My Dad printed out the e-mail and walked into the living room where I was sitting, with kind of a solemn look on his face,” he said. “He handed it to me, and I thought, ‘Oh, man, it’s another rejection from the New York Times.’”

Then he looked down and saw it was accepted.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” he said. “I was so excited.”

Those who cherish the Times’ puzzles, which first appeared in print in 1942, have understandably been impressed by Lee-Kovach’s accomplishments. More than 400 people commented on his efforts on the Times’ website after completing his Sunday crossword, which featured an historical theme (no spoilers here!) based on a subject Lee-Kovach learned about in seventh grade.

“This is a beautiful puzzle, a masterpiece in that one must really pay attention to the details in the clues for a good solving experience,” one person wrote.

“Wow, what fun! Super clever,” another person said. “Impressive for anyone, let alone someone still in high school.”

Another commenter suggested his achievement be placed at the top of his list of accolades when applying to colleges.

Lee-Kovach’s Dad has also been bowled over by his son’s accomplishments.

“It’s been fun to watch him work so hard. He got it in his head that he wanted to do this and even when we were doing them together, he was the one driving us,” said Kovach, 56, who often helps his son as a test subject. “His puzzles are tricky. He likes making good, tricky themes and clues. I definitely get stumped.”

While Lee-Kovach spends a significant amount of time creating crosswords — a hobby that flourished during the pandemic when there wasn’t much else to do — he’s not so different than the average teenager.

“I’m a big sports guy,” said Lee-Kovach, who was on the high school’s basketball team last winter and is currently on the freshman baseball team. He also enjoys disc golf and has been playing the trumpet since the fourth grade.

Still, playing shortstop for the Red Sox isn’t quite the career he’s gunning for. And although he likes to study astronomy and marine biology, pondering the unexplored places in the universe and the ocean’s depths, in the end it comes back to clever wordplay.

“Maybe I could become a professional crossword constructor or an editor,” he said. “It’s certainly something I enjoy.”

What’s an eight letter word for “likely to be the case, or to happen?”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.