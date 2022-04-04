Three-alarm fire races through Dorchester triple decker

A three-alarm blaze tore through a Dorchester triple decker Monday morning, displacing 17 people including three children and sending two firefighters to the hospital with minor burn injuries, officials said.

The Fire Department tweeted that the “heavy fire” broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Fifield Street.

“At approximately 10:30 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a occupied 3 family building,” the tweet said. “At 28 Fifield St. In Dorchester. A 3nd alarm was ordered.”