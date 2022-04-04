Three-alarm fire races through Dorchester triple decker

A three-alarm blaze tore through a Dorchester triple decker Monday morning, displacing 17 people including three children and sending two firefighters to the hospital with minor burn injuries, officials said.
The Fire Department tweeted that the “heavy fire” broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Fifield Street.
“At approximately 10:30 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a occupied 3 family building,” the tweet said. “At 28 Fifield St. In Dorchester. A 3nd alarm was ordered.”
Officials said in a follow-up tweet that firefighters had been called off the rear porches, since “the fire has burned through them.”
Officials tweeted at 11:01 a.m. that the heavy fire had been knocked down on all three floors, and that there was “major overhauling” to be done.
In addition, fire officials said they used a drone to detect remaining hot spots in the building via the use of thermal imaging.
