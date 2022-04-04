fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three people injured after car crashes into Lawrence restaurant

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated April 4, 2022, 44 minutes ago

Three people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of a restaurant in Lawrence early Monday morning, police said.

Lawrence Police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy said the vehicle crashed into the Terra Luna Cafe on Essex Street just after midnight.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows the car spinning out and sliding across the brick sidewalk and smashing into the front of the cafe.

Three individuals who were inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, Cuddy said.

“There are no charges or citations at this time,” Cuddy said in an email to the Globe, “however the incident remains under investigation to determine the cause of the crash.”

The city’s inspectional services department was inspecting the building to make sure it is safe to reopen, he said.


